Another 10 Tri-State Student Athletes Nominated for this week’s 2025 USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award
For the 12th consecutive year, USA Football, in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, is proud to present the Heart of a Giant Award. This prestigious program has evolved over the years to honor not only high school tackle football players but also flag football athletes, student managers, and student mascots across the Tri-State region.
Week 3 Nominees Revealed
The 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award has revealed its Week 2 nominees, recognizing exceptional high school students from the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
All Nominees have been Selected by their Coaches
These remarkable individuals, selected by their coaches, are being celebrated for their extraordinary commitment, teamwork, determination, character, and dedication both on the field and in their communities.
About the Award
The award recognizes those who exhibit an unwavering work ethic, a deep passion for the sport, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives. By expanding its scope, the program aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions of young athletes and team supporters who embody the spirit of perseverance and love for the game.
The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character.
Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.
For more information on the program, click here. https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant
Voting link here: https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote
Week 4 Nominees
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Dylan Chiera: QB (Colonia High School, Colonia, NJ)
Dylan Chiera, a senior at Colonia High School, is a multi-sport athlete and standout student who embodies what it means to be a true leader. As the starting quarterback, he has set multiple school records while also excelling in basketball and baseball, earning All-Division recognition in all three sports. Dylan maintains a 3.6 GPA, takes AP classes, and is a member of the National Honor Society, showing his commitment to both academics and athletics. He gives back through youth football camps and development programs, serving as a mentor and role model for younger athletes. Off the field, he represents his peers as part of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, highlighting the respect he’s earned within his school community. Respected for his discipline, character, and selflessness, Dylan continues to inspire those around him with his actions on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.
Muhe Gao: QB/LB/PR (Bard High School Early College)
Muhe Gao, a junior at Bard High School Early College, embodies excellence in both academics and athletics. Maintaining a 3.94 GPA while already taking college courses, Muhe balances the rigorous demands of school with her role as a three-sport captain in soccer, flag football, and table tennis. Despite her 4’11” frame, she has proven herself as one of the toughest players on the field, leading her football team as starting quarterback and earning recognition among the top players in New York City. Off the field, Muhe has volunteered over 200 hours for a City Council campaign, babysits to support families in her community, and is always willing to step in to help others, whether it’s translating for someone in need or guiding a teammate through a challenge. Her story is one of resilience, leadership, and service, showing that true strength isn’t measured in size, but in heart.
Abigail Hom: QB/WR/DC (Fort Hamilton High School, Brooklyn, NY)
Abigail Hom, a senior at Fort Hamilton High School, is a standout leader on the field, in the classroom, and in her community. A four-year varsity athlete in both swimming and flag football, she now serves as captain of both teams, earning honors such as the Coach’s Award and Most Improved in swimming. Beyond athletics, she is president of the Student Organization, a National Honor Society member, and part of the Honors Academy, demonstrating her dedication to academic excellence while balancing her athletic commitments. Abigail also manages the boys’ varsity football team, leads her peers through service projects, volunteers at a local soup kitchen and as a youth swim instructor. Her passion for creativity shines through her sports photography account, where she shares her work with nearly a thousand followers. Known for her positivity, encouragement, and the small but meaningful ways she supports her teammates—like baking cookies for the team—Abigail embodies what it means to be a role model. She has faced the challenges of time management and demanding schedules with resilience, proving that discipline and heart can fuel success in every area of life.
Jordan Javier: DL (Becton Regional High School, East Rutherford, NJ)
Jordan Javier, a senior at Becton Regional High School, has transformed himself from a struggling sophomore to a starting defensive lineman through determination and resilience. When he first began playing, he battled with weight and conditioning, often unable to finish drills, but his dedication in the gym and on the field reshaped his future in the sport. Now a starting nose tackle, Jordan not only sets the tone with his work ethic but also helps guide younger players, reminding them that growth comes with patience and perseverance. Off the field, he is a regular volunteer at youth football camps, where his kindness and encouragement have made him a fan favorite among kids who look up to him. He also gives back through school activities, including volunteering backstage for productions, where his teamwork shines. With a 3.0 GPA and perfect attendance, Jordan balances his academic responsibilities while continuing to grow as both an athlete and a leader. His journey is proof of how hard work, character, and compassion can turn challenges into opportunities to inspire others.
Logan Minor: OL/DL (Pinelands Regional High School, Little Egg Harbor, NJ)
Logan Minor, a senior at Pinelands Regional High School, has turned football into both his passion and his platform for growth. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Logan once struggled with anger and fitting in, but the game of football gave him an outlet, a sense of belonging, and the confidence to embrace who he is. Now a three-year varsity starter and senior captain, he leads his team with dedication, perseverance, and love for the sport. In the classroom, Logan excels with a 3.9 GPA, multiple AP courses, and recognition as a Student Ambassador, all while setting an example of focus, kindness, and resilience. Off the field, he gives back by helping younger players at AYF practices, mentoring new students, and volunteering in his community. His journey from challenges in childhood to becoming a leader on and off the field is a true testament to courage and the heart of a giant.
Vito Marcogliese: DL (Immaculata High School, Somerville, NJ)
Vito Macrogliese, a senior at Immaculata High School, is recognized as both a standout student and athlete who exemplifies discipline, leadership, and integrity. A captain on the football team, Vito leads through consistency and accountability, setting the tone with his unwavering effort and strong character. In the classroom, he has achieved academic excellence as a member of the French National Honor Society while maintaining fluency in multiple languages, including English, French, Chinese, Spanish, and Italian. Beyond academics and athletics, Vito is admired for his resilience and independence, having overcome personal challenges while continuing to be a source of guidance and support for others. With a 4.0 GPA, years of martial arts training, and a deep commitment to his team and community, Vito embodies the qualities of a true student-athlete. His dedication to growth, both on and off the field, makes him a powerful role model among his peers.
Jacob Rosario: S/RB (Bergenfield High School, Bergenfield, NJ)
Jacob Rosario, senior captain of Bergenfield High School, has built his reputation on resilience and leadership through adversity. Despite suffering a season-ending wrist injury last year and a dislocated elbow in his senior debut, Jacob has never stepped away from his team—supporting from the sidelines, keeping morale high, and helping younger players develop. He has also carried the lessons of his late mentor, Coach V, serving as a steady voice of encouragement during a difficult time for his program and community. Known for his toughness and selflessness, Jacob leads by example both on and off the field, proving that leadership isn’t just about playing—it’s about showing up no matter the circumstances. A three-sport varsity athlete, he also challenges himself academically with AP courses while staying committed to his team and school. Beyond sports, Jacob embraces the role of being an uncle, which has taught him responsibility and the importance of being a role model. His ability to rise through setbacks and remain a source of strength for others makes him a respected leader and a true inspiration.
Khori Muckle: WR (Paterson Eastside High School, Paterson, NJ)
Khori Muckle, a junior at Paterson Eastside High School, is a standout student-athlete, leader, and role model in her community. Excelling as a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and volleyball, she has already earned All-League recognition on the court while making an impact on the field with her playmaking ability at wide receiver. Academically, Khori maintains a 3.9 GPA, has earned Honor Roll every marking period, and is recognized for her outstanding achievements in English and across all subjects. Beyond sports and academics, she is dedicated to service, volunteering at city events, working as a Certified Lifeguard, and co-organizing the Vitiligo Awareness Walk to inspire confidence and self-love in others. Living with Vitiligo, she has faced challenges with confidence but has turned her journey into a platform of courage, resilience, and leadership. Known for her positivity and work ethic, Khori uplifts her teammates, peers, and neighbors, showing what it means to lead with both strength and heart.
Neftali Moran: RB/WR/DB (Nyack High School, Nyack, NY)
Neftali Moran, a senior at Nyack High School, has grown into a true leader both on and off the field. Though sidelined by injury, he remained a constant presence for his teammates, taking on the role of team manager and offering mentorship, encouragement, and support at every practice and game. His leadership extends into the community, where he serves as a volunteer firefighter at Chelsea, stepping up in moments that require responsibility and courage. In the classroom, Neftali has earned Honor Roll recognition three times, while also being a strong contributor in group projects and class discussions. Athletically, he is an Empire State Classic Champion and earned All-League honors in lacrosse after overcoming a concussion, showing his determination to return stronger. At home, he also takes on the responsibility of being a role model and father figure to his younger siblings, balancing school, sports, and family with maturity. Neftali’s journey reflects resilience, discipline, and a deep commitment to the people around him.
Thomas Ryan: QB (Clarkstown South High School, West Nyack, NY)
Thomas Ryan, a senior at Clarkstown High School, has shown extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable adversity. After being diagnosed with leukemia last spring, he endured 144 days in the ICU at Sloan Kettering, where he battled complications that included the removal of his left lung. Despite losing over 50 pounds and missing his senior season, Thomas never stepped away from his role as a leader. From his hospital bed, he watched game film, provided feedback to teammates, and stayed connected with his coaches to help guide the team. His strength, resilience, and humility have made him an inspiration to his school and community. Now in recovery and still serving as team captain, Thomas continues to embody perseverance, leadership, and an unshakable will to fight through every challenge.
...