Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) wrestler Nathan Braun commits to Harvard

A three-time NJ medalist and two-time state finalist, Braun finished second in the state playoffs at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall last season, losing to four-time state title winner Anthony Knox in the championship bout.

John Beisser

Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox, left, wrestles Bergen Catholic’s Nathan Braun in the championship XX match during finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox is awarded the 126lb state championship title and is a 4-time state champion.
Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox, left, wrestles Bergen Catholic’s Nathan Braun in the championship XX match during finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox is awarded the 126lb state championship title and is a 4-time state champion. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bergen Catholic High School junior wrestler Nathan Braun, a 2025 District 3 and Region I champion at 126 pounds, has announced his verbal commitment to Harvard University where he will compete on the Crimson wrestling team as a freshman in 2027-28, according to jerseywrestling.com.

A three-time NJ medalist and two-time state finalist, Braun finished second in the state playoffs at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall last season, losing to four-time state title winner Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney in the championship bout. In reaching the championship match, where he dropped an 18-4 decision to Knox, Braun first had to grind out a tough 4-2 semifinal win over Anthony DiAndrea of Watchung Hills.

Braun also reached the state finals as a freshman in the 102-pound division, a season that saw him compile an overall record of 20-3. As a sophomore, Braun went 14-2, finishing in third place in the state championship at 113 pounds.

He mainly wrestled at 132 pounds during his 2024-25 junior season but dropped to 126 in the state tournament specifically to gain a shot vs. Knox in the finals. He finished his junior season with a record of 23-7.

In 2026-27, Braun will enter his senior season at Bergen Catholic with a career record of 57-12.

