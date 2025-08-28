High School

Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. East St. Louis (IL): Live Score Updates Top 25 National Showdown - Aug. 28, 2025

Both teams lost just once in 2024 as the challenge each other at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey

No. 11 Bergen Catholic kicks off its 2025 season against No. 25 East St. Louis (IL) at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey.
No. 11 Bergen Catholic kicks off its 2025 season against No. 25 East St. Louis (IL) at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The marquee matchup of the Battle of the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, New Jersey matches two teams in the High School On SI High School Football Power 25 National Rankings, as No. 25 East St. Louis (IL) comes to the Jersey Shore to face No. 11 Bergen Catholic, New Jersey’s No. 1 team and the 2024 Non-Public A state champion.

Bergen Catholic is on an 11-game winning streak after dropping their 2024 season opener to IMG Academy. The Crusaders feature a disciplined, talent-laden roster. East St. Louis brings a dynamic, high-scoring offense and a reputation for toughness. The Flyers also suffered a loss to IMG Academy, also its only one of the season, on its way to a 13-1 season and an Illinois Class 6A state championship

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

1

2

3

4

F

East St. Louis

Bergen Catholic

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

