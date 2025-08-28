Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. East St. Louis (IL): Live Score Updates Top 25 National Showdown - Aug. 28, 2025
The marquee matchup of the Battle of the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, New Jersey matches two teams in the High School On SI High School Football Power 25 National Rankings, as No. 25 East St. Louis (IL) comes to the Jersey Shore to face No. 11 Bergen Catholic, New Jersey’s No. 1 team and the 2024 Non-Public A state champion.
Bergen Catholic is on an 11-game winning streak after dropping their 2024 season opener to IMG Academy. The Crusaders feature a disciplined, talent-laden roster. East St. Louis brings a dynamic, high-scoring offense and a reputation for toughness. The Flyers also suffered a loss to IMG Academy, also its only one of the season, on its way to a 13-1 season and an Illinois Class 6A state championship
