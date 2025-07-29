High School On SI New Jersey High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
We are counting down the days until the start of the 2025 high school football season in late August, which means it is time to unveil the preseason top 25 high school football rankings for the state of New Jersey.
The top seven spots contain a host of familiar names within Garden State high school football circles, as each appears in the 2025 Preseason High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings. This season promises to be a thrilling one as these teams will vie to see who is the best in the state.
Many of the teams in this year’s preseason rankings appeared in the final 2024 High School on SI rankings, but there are some new faces in the mix and even a few surprises.
Without further adieu, here is the complete list of the Preseason Top 25 New Jersey rankings with a breakdown for each team:
1. Bergen Catholic
Last season: 11-1, No. 5 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 1 in Final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Top 25.
Bergen Catholic has won four straight Non-Public A state titles (2021–2024), including a 25-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep in the 2024 NJSIAA Non-Public A final at MetLife Stadium. The Crusaders finished the 2024 season with an 11-1 record, their only loss coming against IMG Academy (24-14) in the Battle at the Beach. The Crusaders are ranked 11th nationally in the 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings. Head coach Vito Campanile is excited about RB Najee Calhoun, one of the state's top uncommitted prospects, who transferred to BC from Donovan Catholic in the offseason. BC will need to replace one of the state’s top backs from a year ago, wide receiver/defensive back Quincy Porter, who takes his considerable talents to Ohio State this fall.
2. Don Bosco Prep
Last season: 8-4, No. 5 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 2 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
The 2025 Don Bosco Prep Ironmen football season is shaping up to be an exciting one, with a challenging schedule and a team looking to build on recent successes while addressing key roster changes. A significant victory came last season in the state semifinals against St. Augustine Prep, 35-14. On August 29, Ironmen make the long trek to Texas to face Melissa High School, a 6-4 team from 2024, in a season opener that promises to test the Ironmen against a competitive Texas program.
3. DePaul Catholic
Last season: 11-1, No. 2 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 3 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
DePaul Catholic just keeps rolling along, year after year, as the Spartans ended their 2024 campaign with a sound 33-21 win over Pope John XXIII in the Non-Public B state title game. Like most successful programs, DP returns production and stability both at quarterback and in the coaching ranks. The team is led by four-star quarterback Derek Zammit, who is committed to the University of Washington. Veteran head coach Nick Campanile, in his fifth season, has a 33-15 record over four years, including two state titles in the last three seasons.
4. St. Joseph Regional
Last season: 6-5, No. 7 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 4 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
The 2025 football season looks promising for the Green Knights as they aim to build on their storied tradition under head coach Augie Hoffman, a former Boston College standout and NFL offensive lineman. SJR gave No. 1 Bergen Catholic all it could handle in a 20-14 regular season-ending defeat in 2024. Quarterback Lamar Best, no pun intended, is one of the state’s best. St. Joseph Regional is a 19-time state champion, known for producing NFL talent and maintaining a strong football culture at this all-boys Catholic school located in Montvale, NJ.
5. Delbarton
Last season: 7-3, No. 16 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 5 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
The Green Wave's season ended with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to No. 12 St. Augustine Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public A playoff quarterfinals. Under the leadership of veteran head coach Brian Bowers, Delbarton has secured 12 conference championships and competed in five state championship games, with a track record of sending players to prominent FBS and FCS programs. Facing five top-25 teams from 2024, including powerhouses like Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic, will demand peak performance. Undersized, yet gritty, quarterback/safety Matt O’Leary is a name to keep an eye on.
6. Winslow Township
Last season: 13-0, No. 4 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 6 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
The 2025 Winslow Township High School Eagles football team, coming off a dominant 2024 Group 4 state championship win, is poised for another competitive season under head coach Bill Belton. Their 2024 campain ended with a rousing 35-0 victory over Phillipsburg in the state final. The Eagles will again play a demanding nine-game schedule, featuring high-profile matchups against national and state powerhouses, including IMG Academy (Florida), Bergen Catholic, Camden, Millville, and St. Augustine Prep. Four-star cornerback Julian Peterson is a Penn State commit.
7. Toms River North
Last season: 14-0, No. 6 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25, No. 7 in 2025 High School On SI Preseason Northeast Region Football Rankings.
In 2024, the Mariners ran roughshod over their 14 opponents, outscoring the opposition by a combined 527-110 in notching five shutouts, capping their season with a dominant 41-14 victory over Union City in the Group 5 state championship title game. This fall, veteran head coach Dave Oizerowitz will need to overcome the loss of speedy wide receiver/defensive back Camryn Thomas, who has accepted a track scholarship to Rider University. TRN’s 2024 playoff run showcased their ability to dominate, with wins over Kingsway (21-14), Rancocas Valley (42-27), and Washington Township (27-10) before the championship.
8. Rumson-Fair Haven
Last season: 13-0, No. 8 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
Coming off a perfect 13-0 season, the Bulldogs claimed the NJSIAA Group 2 state championship with a 26-24 victory over Shabazz, securing their third consecutive Central Jersey Group 2 title in the process. While RFH needs to replace quarterback Owen O’Toole, who has taken his considerable talents to Bryant University, this year’s offense will be built around Kellen Murray, one of the state’s top running back prospects. Murray enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, ranking 14th in the Garden State with 1,581 yards on 213 attempts to go with a whopping 32 touchdowns.
9. Rancocas Valley
Last season: 9-3, No. 21 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Red Devils enter the season with strong momentum following a successful 2024 campaign where they posted a 9-3 overall record and a 3-1 league record, finishing second in their division. In 2024, RV advanced to the NJSIAA Group 5 sectional quarterfinals, defeating Edison (42-7) and Hillsborough (37-28) before falling to No. 6 Toms River North (42-27). Head Coach Dan Haussman has one of the state’s top signal-callers returning in Sayvien Adams, who has committed to Monmouth. As a junior last season, Adams connected on 121-217 passes for 2,264 yards and 27 touchdowns.
10. Mainland Regional
Last season: 10-4, No. 15 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Mustangs will be gunning for their third consecutive state championship game appearance in 2025. Headlining a group of talented returners is rising senior quarterback John Franchini, who went 109-of-193 through the air for 2,221 yards and 21 touchdowns. During his productive high school career, he has gone 208-358 (58%) for 3,994 yards and 52 touchdowns. The bottom line at the QB position is winning and Franchini certainly checks that box. The 2024 season ended with a tough 28-16 loss to No. 11 Old Tappan in the Group 3 state title game.
11. Millville
Last season: 10-3, No. 14 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
Not only did Millville win 10 games a year ago in reaching the semifinals of the state Group 4 playoffs, but the Thunderbolts won several contests by wide margins, headlined by dominant wins over Marlboro (53-0) and Vineland (42-7). The Thunderbolts also hung tough against top competition, holding their own in a 27-21 regular season loss to No. 12 Vineland and a 13-7 state playoff defeat to No. 4-ranked and undefeated Winslow Township. Leading the Millville offensive attack will be one of the state’s top talents in rising senior QB Robbie O’Connor, who eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark on six occasions a year ago, headlined by a 302-yard passing day vs. No. 15 Mainland.
12. Hun
Last season: 9-1, No. 3 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Raiders lost their first game of the season against nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6 but did not lose again. On November 1, Hun will face nationally-ranked IMG Academy, the No.1 team in the 2025 Florida High School On SI Football rankings. Hun will be bolstered by the return of junior RB Chase Enlow, a Buffalo recruit, who was projected to be one of the state’s best as a junior before suffering a torn ACL in week two which sidelined him for the rest of the season.
13. Pascack Valley
Last season: 10-2, No. 25 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
Pascack Valley reached the North Group 3 semifinals in claiming the program’s first sectional championship since 2014 with a 38-0 win over River Dell. The Panthers’ year ended with a 43-14 loss to No. 11 Old Tappan in the North Group 3 semifinal, a team they had defeated earlier in the season. PV featured a high-powered offense that scored 374 points (31.1 points/game) while defensively, the Panthers allowed just 163 points (13.5 points/game.) In 2025, Pascack Valley will be under new leadership as former Saddle River head man Rob Bernier takes over for Len Cusmano.
14. Glassboro
Last season: 13-0, No. 10 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
In 2024, Glassboro, with eight returning starters on both sides and 35 overall returning letterwinners, aimed for a state championship; and the Bulldogs hit their target, going undefeated in clinching their first Group 1 state title with a 56-14 win over Cedar Grove. Senior Kenny Smith ran for 402 yards and four TDs in the final, finishing the season with 1,809 yards and 23 TDs. The speedy brother act of WR/RB’s Amari and Xavier Sabb combined for 110 catches, 1,959 yards, and 25 TDs, and both return in 2025. How dominant were the Bulldogs? Consider that Glassboro outscored opponents 508-77, (a 39-6 average score), allowing the second-fewest points in the state, and dominated the playoffs, winning by an average of 43 points in the postseason.
15. Union City
Last season: 11-2, No. 9 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Soaring Eagles’ 2024 season concluded with a 41-14 defeat to No. 6 Toms River North in the Group 5 championship at MetLife Stadium. Under longtime head coach Wil Valdez, Union City secured the North 2, Group 5 title for the second consecutive year and won double-digit games. The team also achieved a historic first by defeating Passaic Tech 34-29 in a dramatic sectional final. Union City’s only other loss was to No. 22 St. Peter’s Prep in the season-opening Zone6ix Classic at Kean University.
16. Old Tappan
Last season: 12-1, No. 11 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Golden Knights capped their season with a 28-16 Group 3 championship win against No. 15 Mainland. QB Alex Orecchio threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Shane Small, scored on a run, and caught the game’s opening touchdown, contributing 21 points. This marked Old Tappan's second Group 3 title in three years, following its 2022 victory over Delsea. The Golden Knights' only defeat came in Week eight against No. 25 Pascack Valley, whom they later defeated 43-14 in the North Group 3 semifinal. Rising junior Zach Miceli, who split time with the since graduated senior Orecchio at QB in 2024, will take over the reins full-time in 2025.
17. St. Augustine Prep
Last season: 7-4, No. 12 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Hermits won their sixth straight first-round playoff game, beating No. 16 Delbarton in the Non-Public A state playoffs before losing to No. 5 Don Bosco Prep in the semifinals. St. Augustine had a strong season, losing three of four games to ranked teams (No. 4 Winslow, No. 5 Don Bosco Prep, No. 17 Holy Spirit, Don Bosco Prep.) Navy commit Julian Turney led the offense, rushing for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns on 221 carries (5.3 yards per carry.) While the Hermits will miss graduated senior linebackers Matt Bonczek and Julian Giambuzzi (each had 84 tackles), junior LB Nick Costa, who recorded three sacks, is back to help spearhead the defense for this perennial South Jersey power.
18. St. Thomas Aquinas
Last season: 8-3, No. 18 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
St. Thomas Aquinas had a dynamic offense in 2024, averaging 42 points per game. Rising junior RB Chukwuma Odoh is a stud, having rushed for 1,418 yards and 16 TDs. Since the 2024 season ended, it’s been a head coaching carousel for the Eagles. In the winter, STA mysteriously parted ways with coach Tarig Holman, despite his 27-6 record over three seasons. Without even coaching a single practice or game, Jonathan Germano then stepped down as head football coach. In 2025, the Trojans will be guided by Shamir Bearfield, who was the school’s third head coach in four months.
19. Somerville
Last season: 12-1, No. 18 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Pioneers, led by senior QB Brenden Pacheco and RB Terrell Mitchell, made history with a 12th win, defeating Delsea 24-6 in the Central, Group 3 final. They nearly reached the overall group final but lost 36-35 in overtime to No. 15 Mainland, their only defeat after a 5-5 season under coach Matt Bloom. Despite losing Tennessee-bound DE Jayden Loftin to injury, the defense, anchored by LBs Max Nuzzi, Matthew Chubenko, Sean O’Neill, and Justin Bowen, DL Sam Muse, and DBs Brady Scheier and Joshua Rodriguez, allowed just 10.3 points per game.
20. St. Peter’s Prep
Last season: 4-6, No. 22 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The 2025 Marauders face a challenging yet promising season, looking to improve upon a 2024 record of 4-6, which came against a brutal schedule. Under head coach Rich Hansen III, a Prep alumnus from the class of 2003, SPP boasts a talented and deep roster, with several players drawing college attention. Headlining the prospects are junior OL Oluwasemilore Olubobola and junior DB Ryan Wooten, along with senior DB Hunter Watson, who is committed to Temple. Both Wooten and Watson double as wide receivers. At the controls will be senior QB Tyler Bell, a UMass commit. These players, combined with a historically strong program, suggest a roster with depth and potential.
21. Holy Spirit
Last season: 9-2, No. 17 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Spartans finished 2024 with a 10-2 record, capped by a 37-8 win over Atlantic City to secure the WJFL Constitution title. A 41-7 loss to No. 2 DePaul Catholic in the Non-Public B semifinals ended a nine-game winning streak. Rising senior QB Ty Costabile threw for 1,517 yards and 16 TDs, while RBs Emir Hicks and Jahcere Ward, both rising seniors, combined for 1,460 rushing yards and 21 TDs. Yet another talented rising senior, WR Emanuel Gerena, added 365 yards and four TDs. The defense will need to replace the since graduated senior LB Nick Medina (61.5 tackles, 10 sacks), who recorded 35 sacks and helped key wins over Camden, Delsea, Atlantic City, and rival St. Augustine Prep.
22. Pope John XIII
Last season: 5-8, No. 24 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Lions, are coming off a deceiving 2024 season which saw them post a middling 5-8 record, but it was a mark which came against a gauntlet of games vs. some of New Jersey’s top teams. Pope John reached the Non-Public B Division state championship game, where the Lions fell to No. 2 DePaul Catholic 33-21. Notable performances included a 48-14 win over St. John-Vianney and a 14-10 victory against Paramus Catholic in the state playoffs. A replacement for Syracuse-bound senior RB Tylik Hill will need to be found. The program has a storied history of 18 state championships under former coach Victor Paternostro, though recent seasons have been less dominant.
23. Cedar Grove
Last season: 13-1, No. 23 in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
The Panthers won their first 13 games of the season en route to advancing to the NJSIAA Group 1 Championship game where they ran into a buzzsaw in No. 10 Glassboro, falling to the Bulldogs by a 56-14 count. The title game came on the heels of a convincing 52-21 victory over Butler in the state semifinals. Head coach John Gogerty and company will be looking to fill the big shoes of graduated QB Stephen Paradiso, who amassed 3,713 yards passing, good for second in the state, which helped him secure a scholarship to Salve Regina University.
24. Paramus Catholic
Last season: 4-7, unranked in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
Some might wonder why a team that went 4-7 a year ago finds itself in this season’s preseason rankings. Peeling back the onion that was the 2024 Paladins’ season, consider that every single one of those seven defeats came vs. teams that were ranked in both last season’s final poll and this year’s preseason version. Furthermore, three of their four wins came over ranked teams in St. Peter’s Prep (48-47), Pope John XIII (49-29) and St. Thomas Aquinas (35-34). Additionally, six of the seven losses were against ranked foes as well. Head coach Greg Russo and company will again face a gauntlet of a schedule in 2025. But there’s a proud tradition here, and the bet is that PC will again find its winning ways this fall.
25. Phillipsburg
Last season: 11-3, unranked in Final 2024 High School on SI Football Power 25.
Phillipsburg's 2024 season was a tale of two halves: a near-perfect 12-game run followed by a crushing final week. The Stateliners suffered a 17-14 overtime loss to rival Easton (Pa.) on Thanksgiving, followed by a 35-0 shutout—their first since 2019—against No. 4 Winslow Township in the Group 4 final. In 2025, they’ll need to replace senior QB Jett Genovese who set program records with 1,820 passing yards and 16 TDs. Head coach Frank Duffy does return a pair of good ones in rising senior RB’s Sam Dech, and Ziyahn McGurn.