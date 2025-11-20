Court Hearings Set in Assault Case Involving New Jersey Wrestling Legend Anthony Knox Jr. and His Father
A Collingswood, N.J. borough judge on Wednesday set two December court dates that could finally resolve simple assault charges filed in March against former St. John Vianney wrestling star Anthony Knox Jr. and his father, Anthony Knox Sr, according to a report by NJ Advance Media.
Charges Stem from February Brawl
The charges arose from a Feb. 22 altercation during a high school wrestling match. Collingswood police charged Knox Jr. on March 6 and Knox Sr. on March 28. Both face simple assault charges for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury.
Details of the Alleged Assault
According to the police complaint, an officer witnessed four-time state champion Anthony Knox Jr. “proceed to punch (a minor) about the face and head repeatedly,” causing bruising and pain to the victim’s right temple area.
Knox Sr.’s Alleged Actions
Police reports state that Knox Sr., a former MMA fighter, allegedly started the brawl by confronting spectators, then “attempted to kick and stomp” a victim who had fallen to the gym floor numerous times. Officers and witnesses positively identified him.
Court Appearance and Upcoming Dates
Both father and son appeared virtually Wednesday with their attorney, Lawrence W. Luttrell of Holmdel, who entered not guilty pleas on their behalf on Sept. 10. Judge Brian Herman scheduled virtual status hearings for Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.
Judge Explains Delay and Next Steps
Judge Herman noted that one final piece of video evidence will be turned over to the defense on Monday, Nov. 24. The Dec. 3 hearing will confirm all discovery is complete, while Dec. 10 is reserved for a possible deposition based on newly revealed evidence.
Previous Postponements
Earlier court dates in April, May, and September were postponed at the request of defense counsel Luttrell.
Knox Jr.’s Historic Wrestling Career
Knox Jr., widely regarded as the greatest wrestler in New Jersey history and the state’s fifth four-time champion, won his final title in Atlantic City on March 8—just two weeks after the incident. He is now enrolled at Cornell University. He also finished as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation in the Final 2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings.
Context of the Incident
Video of the brawl went viral and dominated the wrestling community during the postseason. It shows Knox Sr. leaving the bleachers, crossing the gym floor, and re-entering the crowd, where the fight escalated. Knox Jr. is seen charging from the mat into the stands.
Knox Sr.’s Defense and Prior Record
Knox Sr. has publicly stated he was confronting spectators who were taunting St. John Vianney wrestlers and using racial slurs. West Deptford has denied those allegations. Court records show Knox Sr. was arrested three times between 2001 and 2010 for DUI and once in 2002 for disorderly conduct/improper behavior/fighting.
Knox, Jr. Disqualified from States and Legal Reversal
Three days after the fight, the NJSIAA disqualified Knox Jr. from further tournament participation, citing violations of its sportsmanship policy and rules against leaving the bench area during an altercation. Executive Director Colleen Maguire stated at the time that the association “cannot, and will not, condone” such action. Knox Jr. later won a legal battle against the NJSIAA to continue competing and went on to claim his historic fourth title.