Father of NBA star Karl Towns, Sr. resigns after controversial season at St. Joseph High School (New Jersey)
Karl Towns, Sr., the father of NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, who was hired in June amid a wave of positive local media coverage, has stepped down as the head coach of St.Joseph High School in Metuchen, NJ after one season – a season that was not without controversy.
According to CentralJersey.com, Karl’s assistants generally led the team in games this season. When Central Jersey Sports Radio broadcast the St. Joe’s-Montgomery in December, Towns, Sr. told the radio crew before the game that his assistant, John Nessler, would be coaching the team, not him. While he was present on the bench, during timeouts, Towns was not generally in the huddle as Nessler took the lead in communicating with the team.
CentralJersey.com also reported that Towns was not present in the gym for the Falcons’ February 13 Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament (GMC) game vs. Timothy Christian, a game St. Joseph’s would lose, 56-53.
St. Joe’s finished the season with a mark of 6-16, 3-7 in the GMC Red Division, a year after winning the Red under head coach Jan Cocozziello, who was let go last April after five seasons at the helm.
Towns, Sr. was named the St. Joe’s head coach at his son’s alma mater before Towns, Jr. was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout the season, Towns, Sr. was often seen on television sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during his son’s games.
Saint Joseph High School Director of Athletics Bill Tracy announced in a press release that Towns, Sr. P’14 had stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
“We thank Coach Towns for his contributions to the Saint Joseph basketball program,” Tracy said. “Coach Towns has been a part of our school community for over 15 years and has always put the team first. We are sorry to see him leave, but look forward to seeing Karl-Anthony’s success continue to rise on the world’s biggest stage.”
