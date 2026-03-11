Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

The New York Knicks have dropped back-to-back games on their road trip, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on consecutive nights.

Now, New York heads to Utah to take on the tanking Utah Jazz, who are coming off a shocking win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Jazz tried to lose – sitting Keyonte George in the fourth quarter – but they still upset the Warriors to improve to 20-45 in the 2025-26 season.

The Knicks are heavily favored on the road in this game, but all season long the team has struggled to cover the spread as a road favorite. The Knicks are 8-14 against the spread as road favorites and just 17-16 overall away from Madison Square Garden.

So, bettors may want to be careful about blindly betting on Jalen Brunson and company, even against a tanking team like Utah.

Let’s examine the latest betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction as the Knicks aim to get back on track in their pursuit of a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Knicks -14.5 (-105)

Jazz +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -1000

Jazz: +650

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, MSG

Knicks record: 41-25

Jazz record: 20-45

Knicks vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – questionable

Dillon Jones – out

Miles McBride – out

Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George – questionable

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Walker Kessler – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

John Konchar – questionable

Knicks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great target against this Utah defense:

Jalen Brunson may have broken out of a shooting slump in the Knicks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, knocking down 12 of his 23 shots from the floor on his way to a 28-point game.

Now, the star guard has an easy matchup against the Jazz, who rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and dead last in opponent points per game this season.

The Jazz have also really struggled to defend the 3-ball, allowing a league-high 15.4 made 3-pointers per game. Opponents are shooting 37.0 percent from deep against the Jazz – the second-best percentage in the entire league. So, Brunson should be able to get going from downtown in this matchup.

This season, the Villanova product is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers on a career-high 7.4 attempts per game. Brunson is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in four of his six games this month.

I’m buying him in a must-win game for the Knicks on Wednesday.

Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

The Jazz are in full tank mode, losing eight of their last 10 games despite an unexpected win over Golden State on Monday. The Warriors had a makeshift team for that game, and Utah even sat George down the stretch in an attempt to lose.

With Lauri Markkanen out of the lineup, the Jazz are just 3-20 straight up, so the Knicks should be able to make quick work of them in this matchup.

For as up and down as New York’s season has been, it has dominated lesser teams, going 17-6 straight up against squads that are under .500. In addition to that, the Knicks have the eighth-best net rating and the No. 2 defensive rating over their last 15 games.

How about Utah? Well, it ranks 18th in net rating, 18th in defensive rating and 19th in offensive rating during that stretch and has the No. 29 defensive rating for the entire season.

I simply can’t trust the Jazz against quality teams because they’ve made it clear that they want to lose at this point in the season.

Pick: Knicks -14.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

