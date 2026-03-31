Former Giants Champion Rich Seubert Steps Down at Watchung Hills

After 10 seasons as head football coach, former two-time New York Giant Super Bowl champion Rich Seubert has stepped down from his position at Watchung Hills, according to various media report, ending a run that saw the program grow from early struggles into a consistent competitor in Somerset County, New Jersey.

Seubert indicated the decision was simply the right time to move on. While he is no longer leading the program, he is expected to remain connected to the school community, with family ties still firmly rooted there.

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Early Struggles, Gradual Progress on the High School Sidelines

After retiring, Seubert spent time in California, where he began coaching at the high school level. He later returned to New Jersey, joining Watchung Hills as an assistant before being promoted to head coach in 2016.

Seubert took over a program coming off a 4-6 season, and the first few years were difficult. Watchung Hills went 2-8, 4-6, and 0-10 in his first three seasons.

The results began to improve in 2019, when the team finished 5-5. That progress carried into the shortened 2020 season, when the Warriors went 5-2.

The program reached its peak during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Watchung Hills went 7-3 in 2022 and followed with an 8-3 record in 2023, including a first-round playoff win over Bridgewater-Raritan. The victory marked just the second playoff win in program history.

Following that season, Seubert was recognized as Somerset County Coach of the Year by the National Football Foundation’s local chapter.

Seubert finished with a 41-57 record over his 10 seasons, but his impact extended beyond the team’s record as school officials pointed to his commitment to the program and the role he played in building it over time.

Standout High School Playing Career

At Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, Wis., Rich Seubert established himself as one of the top linemen in the state. A first-team all-state selection as a senior, he was also a two-time all-conference pick and team captain, serving as the anchor of a physical, run-first offense.

Seubert helped lead Columbus Catholic to back-to-back state championships, including an undefeated season his senior year. The team averaged more than 250 rushing yards per game behind an offensive line he led, and he finished his final season with more than 80 pancake blocks while consistently controlling the line of scrimmage.

Three-Sport High School Athlete

A three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, Seubert also contributed to two state championship teams in basketball, but his primary impact, and long-term trajectory, was built on his production and recognition in football.

Rise at Western Illinois

Seubert continued his development at Western Illinois University, where he began his career at tight end as a freshman before shifting to the offensive line as a sophomore, a move that proved pivotal to both his growth and the program’s success. Settling in at tackle, Seubert became a cornerstone of the Leathernecks’ offense, helping the team post multiple winning seasons and contend within the Gateway Football Conference.

By his senior year, he had developed into one of the league’s top linemen, earning first-team All-Gateway honors while anchoring an offense built on physical line play and consistent protection. Known for his durability and technique, Seubert started every game during his final two seasons and added all-conference recognition to a resume hat reflected steady progression and high-level performance at the Division I-AA level.

NFL Career

Before entering coaching, Seubert built a long career in the NFL as a member the New York Giants. An undrafted lineman out of Western Illinois University, he went on to play nine seasons and was part of the team’s championship run in Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots.

He made an impression on the Giants, and in his second season, he gained the start at left guard for every game.

During a game against Philadelphia in October 2003, Seubert suffered a serious leg injury that required several surgeries, forcing him to miss the entire 2004 season. He returned to play in 2005, mainly on special teams, or filling in for injured players, as Chris Snee had taken over as the starter.

In 2008, Seubert signed a three-year extension through 2012. He started all 16 games for the Giants in 2010, playing both guard and center. Seubert received praise for his solid performance from GM Jerry Reese, who remarked he was the MVP of the team.

Seubert was part of two Super Bowl championship teams with the Giants, helping the team to titles in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI – both victories coming over the New England Patriots - where he served as a starting left guard on both title-winning squads.