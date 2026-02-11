Harrison’s Angel Castellano Erupts for 60 Points, Drills 10 Threes in Hudson County Tournament Rout
Harrison senior guard Angel Castellano has been one of the few bright spots in a tough season for the Blue Tide, who entered Hudson County Tournament play with a 4-14 record.
But on Tuesday, this 5-7, 145-pound dynamo of a guard was white hot, erupting for a state-best 60-point outing on the strength of a career-high 10 made three-pointers, outscoring his opponent’s entire team in the process, as 16th-seeded Harrison cruised past 17th-seeded University Academy Charter, 81-50.
His 60-point night topped the previous state season high of 54 set by Deptford’s Jordan Williams last month vs. Clearview.
Having recently eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career (he’s now scored 1,201 points), Castellano’s night to remember boosted his season scoring average to a robust 24.9 points per game.
Drops 36 by Halftime
By the end of the first half, Castellano had already put up 36 points. That alone would top most headlines in Hudson County, and it was just one shy of his personal best of 37 — with a full 16 minutes still to go.
Shatters School Record
When the final buzzer sounded, Castellano didn't just edge his career high, he demolished it in setting a new Harrison High School single-game record, and a new standard for the Hudson County Tournament.
"Something Felt Different Today"
Castellano was fired up from the opening tip. "I was really excited to play," he told NJAdvanceMedia afterward. "I had a lot of energy, and something just felt different tonight. It was a county tournament game, so I knew we had to win to keep playing. I felt like I still had more to prove before the season ends. And tonight was the night."
Early Spark Turns into a Fire
Castellano wasted little time in this one, scoring 13 in the first quarter by finding gaps in the defense and hitting smooth jumpers. Then the second quarter hit and behind a dizzying array of three-point jumpers, pull-ups and fast-break layups, he wound up with 23 points in that quarter alone.
Passing the Old Mark
Harrison’s previous school record of 48 points had stood since 1997, set by Brian McCauley. Castellano eclipsed it in the third quarter, ending the period with 47 points and a new career high.
Castellano admitted he didn't fully grasp how close he was until someone pointed out the halftime total. "I came out of the locker room with a ton of confidence and thought I could definitely get it," he said. "But my main focus was winning. We've had games this year where we got ahead and then eased up, only to lose. That probably pushed me to go off for 60 tonight."
No Letting Up
There was no coasting this time. He tacked on 11 more in the third and 13 in the fourth. The crowd started tracking every bucket, counting toward 50, then 60, getting louder with each one.
While the 2025-26 Blue Tide likely won’t be remembered as one of the top teams in school history, for one night, Angel Castellano provided a moment that will be remembered for years to come.