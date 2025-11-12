High School

High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

National ranked Don Bosco Prep (NJ) continues to lead the way in the Northeast region

René Ferrán

St. John's Prep advanced to the quarterfinals of the Massachusetts Division I playoffs.
St. John's Prep advanced to the quarterfinals of the Massachusetts Division I playoffs. / Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

With all the New Jersey Non-Public A teams having the week off, as well as New Hampshire Division I top seed Bedford, it meant little movement atop the Northeast Region rankings this week. 

The New Jersey group finals take place this week as well as the quarterfinals of the Non-Public A division.

The highest ranked team in action this week was St. John’s Prep, which won its first-round game in the Massachusetts Division 1 playoffs 38-0 over Framingham despite playing what it considered an off game.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-0) (No. 14 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Seton Hall Prep, Non-Public A quarterfinals

2. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (7-2)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Delbarton, Non-Public A quarterfinals

3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (7-2)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. St. Joseph, Non-Public A quarterfinals

4. Bedford (N.H.) (9-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Winnacunnet, Division I playoffs

5. St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. Framingham (Mass.) 38-0

This week: vs. Leominster (Mass.), Division 1 quarterfinals

6. Winslow Township (N.J.) (9-2)

Last week: Def. Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 47-7

This week: vs. Millville (N.J.), South Group 4 final

7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. West Genesee (Camillus, N.Y.) 55-7

This week: vs. Liverpool (N.Y.)

8. Glassboro (N.J.) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Salem (N.J.) 35-0

This week: vs. Schalick (Pittsgrove, N.J.), South Group 1 final

9. Old Tappan (N.J.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. River Dell (Oradell, N.J.) 37-0

This week: vs. Wayne Hills (N.J.), North 1 Group 3 final

10. Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.) (8-1)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Chaminade, NYCHSFL AAA semifinals

Under Consideration

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)

King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)

New Canaan (Conn.)

North Kingstown (R.I.)

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)

Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)

Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)

West Morris (Chester, N.J.)

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

