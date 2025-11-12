High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
With all the New Jersey Non-Public A teams having the week off, as well as New Hampshire Division I top seed Bedford, it meant little movement atop the Northeast Region rankings this week.
The New Jersey group finals take place this week as well as the quarterfinals of the Non-Public A division.
The highest ranked team in action this week was St. John’s Prep, which won its first-round game in the Massachusetts Division 1 playoffs 38-0 over Framingham despite playing what it considered an off game.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-0) (No. 14 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Seton Hall Prep, Non-Public A quarterfinals
2. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (7-2)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Delbarton, Non-Public A quarterfinals
3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (7-2)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. St. Joseph, Non-Public A quarterfinals
4. Bedford (N.H.) (9-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Winnacunnet, Division I playoffs
5. St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Framingham (Mass.) 38-0
This week: vs. Leominster (Mass.), Division 1 quarterfinals
6. Winslow Township (N.J.) (9-2)
Last week: Def. Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 47-7
This week: vs. Millville (N.J.), South Group 4 final
7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. West Genesee (Camillus, N.Y.) 55-7
This week: vs. Liverpool (N.Y.)
8. Glassboro (N.J.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Salem (N.J.) 35-0
This week: vs. Schalick (Pittsgrove, N.J.), South Group 1 final
9. Old Tappan (N.J.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. River Dell (Oradell, N.J.) 37-0
This week: vs. Wayne Hills (N.J.), North 1 Group 3 final
10. Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.) (8-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Chaminade, NYCHSFL AAA semifinals
Under Consideration
Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
North Kingstown (R.I.)
St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
West Morris (Chester, N.J.)
–
