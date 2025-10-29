High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 29, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While Don Bosco Prep-Bergen Catholic is usually the game of the year in New Jersey, a close second this fall could be last week’s game between St. Joseph Regional and Bergen Catholic. The Green Knights survived a furious rally by the Crusaders that forced overtime, with Nate Bailey’s two-point conversion on a fake reverse sealing a 43-42 win.
The teams flip-flopped positions in this week’s Northeast Region Top 10, while St. Peter’s Prep takes DePaul Catholic’s spot at No. 9 following the Spartans’ 28-6 loss to Delbarton.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (8-0) (No. 14 nationally)
Last week: Def. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 28-0
This week: vs. No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep
2. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (6-2)
Last week: Def. No. 3 Bergen Catholic 43-42 (OT)
This week: vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (6-2)
Last week: Lost to No. 2 St. Joseph Regional 43-42 (OT)
This week: at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
4. Bedford (N.H.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Londonderry (N.H.) 30-10
This week: vs. Keene (N.H.)
5. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Malden Catholic (Mass.) 37-15
This week: vs. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
6. Winslow Township (N.J.) (7-2)
Last week: Def. Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.) 41-6
This week: vs. Cumberland (Seabrook, N.J.), South Group 4 quarterfinals
7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Cicero-North Syracuse (N.Y.) 21-20
This week: Idle (Nov. 7, vs. West Genesee-Proctor winner, Section III Class AA semifinals)
8. Glassboro (N.J.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Woodstown (N.J.) 47-0
This week: vs. Audubon (N.J.), South Group 1 quarterfinals
9. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Pope John XIII (Sparta, N.J.) 30-9
This week: at No. 1 Don Bosco Prep
10. Old Tappan (N.J.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.) 41-3
This week: vs. River Dell (Oradell, N.J.), North 1 Group 3 quarterfinals
Under Consideration
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
North Kingstown (R.I.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
West Morris (Chester, N.J.)
