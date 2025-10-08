High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Two results involving New Jersey teams led to a substantial shakeup in this week’s Northeast Region rankings. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep knocked DePaul Catholic out of the Top 10 with a 47-15 victory, while the Hun School also fell out following a 30-14 loss at The St. James Performance Academy of Virginia.
Taking their place were another Garden State school, Old Tappan, and Christian Brothers Academy from Syracuse, N.Y.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (5-0) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Def. DePaul Catholic 47-15
This week: at No. 5 St. Joseph Regional
2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic
3. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.J.) 50-36
This week: at Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.)
4. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 42-3
This week: Idle
5. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep
6. Glassboro (N.J.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Deptford (N.J.) 56-0
This week: vs. Cinnaminson (N.J.)
7. Bedford (N.H.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Exeter (N.H.) 42-7
This week: at Nashua (N.H.) North
8. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (4-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Boston College (Mass.)
9. Old Tappan (N.J.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 14-7
This week: Idle
10. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Proctor (Utica, N.Y.) 49-14
This week: at Rome (N.Y.) Free Academy
Under Consideration
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
Winslow Township (N.J.)