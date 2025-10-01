High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (4-0) (No. 17 nationally)
2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1) (No. 18 nationally)
3. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (4-0)
4. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (4-1)
5. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (5-1)
6. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (5-0)
7. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-1)
8. Bedford (N.H.) (4-0)
9. Glassboro (N.J.) (5-0)
10. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (4-0)
Under Consideration
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)
Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
Old Tappan (N.J.)
Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)