High School

High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

There's a new No. 1 after Don Bosco ended Bergen Catholic's 28-game in-state winning streak in New Jersey showdown

René Ferrán

Carson Schoen and Don Bosco Prep stunned Bergen Catholic on Friday to take over the No. 1 spot in this week's Northeast Region rankings.
Carson Schoen and Don Bosco Prep stunned Bergen Catholic on Friday to take over the No. 1 spot in this week's Northeast Region rankings. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (4-0) (No. 17 nationally)

2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1) (No. 18 nationally)

3. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (4-0)

4. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (4-1)

5. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (5-1)

6. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (5-0)

7. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-1)

8. Bedford (N.H.) (4-0)

9. Glassboro (N.J.) (5-0)

10. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (4-0)

Under Consideration

Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)

Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)

New Canaan (Conn.)

Old Tappan (N.J.)

Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)

Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.)

Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/New Jersey