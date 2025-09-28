High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Sept. 28, 2025
It was a lighter week for the teams in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings, with nine getting the week off as they prepare for the grind of league play.
However, there were two marquee matchups around the country, with Bishop Gorman bouncing back from last week’s loss to Mater Dei to defeat Santa Margarita in another interstate showdown, while Don Bosco Prep ended Bergen Catholic’s 28-game winning streak against fellow New Jersey teams.
The Ironmen’s victory powered them into the Power 25 at the expense of Thompson after the Alabama school’s second loss of the season — this time to Clay-Chalkville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: It’s a well-deserved week of rest for the Braves before they open Trinity League play on the road.
Next up: at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Oct. 3
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Panthers were to have played Prep Sports Academy of Madison, Ala., but the game was canceled.
Next up: vs. The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.), Oct. 3
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Central-Phenix City (Ala.) 49-14
Lowdown: The Ascenders traveled to Phenix City and handed the Red Devils their first loss of the season, with Jayden Wade hitting Osani Gayles on an 85-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring before Le’Khy Thompkins ran for two scores to put the visitors up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Next up: at Venice (Fla.), Oct. 3
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Newton (Covington, Ga.) 50-3
Lowdown: The Battle of the Rams rivalry was dominated by the visitors, who stifled a Newton offense that was without standout sophomore Kevin Hartsfield to force three turnovers while building a 36-3 halftime lead.
Next up: at Heritage (Conyers, Ga.), Oct. 3
5. Buford (Ga.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Wolves got the week off to prepare for their high-profile matchup with Collins Hill.
Next up: at Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.), Oct. 3
6. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Huskies rested up for the start of Big West Conference play.
Next up: vs. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.), Oct. 2
7. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: After a grueling nonleague slate, the Monarchs needed a week off before kicking off Trinity League play.
Next up: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Oct. 3
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 24 Santa Margarita 14-0
Lowdown: The Gaels bounced back from their narrow loss to Mater Dei last week with a bravura defensive performance, led by junior Kamil Loud’s 40-yard pick-six to open the scoring on Santa Margarita’s first possession.
Next up: vs. Palo Verde (Las Vegas), Oct. 3
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Holy Cross (New Orleans) 42-3
Lowdown: The Cougars opened Catholic League play with a dominant performance as John Johnson, Trey Garrison and Jermon Macklin ran for first-half touchdowns.
Next up: vs. St. Augustine (New Orleans), Oct. 3
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Raiders return to District 5A-15 action this week.
Next up: vs. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.), Oct. 3
11. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Stags’ game against St. Michael’s of Virginia was canceled, giving them a well-deserved week off.
Next up: vs. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), Oct. 3
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Trailblazers look to be worthy challengers to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco’s stranglehold on the Southern Section’s Division 1 title.
Next up: vs. Serra (Gardena, Calif.), Oct. 3
13. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Timber Creek (Keller, Texas) 55-13
Lowdown: The Dragons starters got the second half off after building a 49-0 halftime lead. RB Davis Penn had 10 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and QB Angelo Renda was 15-of-22 passing for 241 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Next up: vs. Keller (Texas), Oct. 3
14. Milton (Ga.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Seckinger (Buford, Ga.) 34-0
Lowdown: Bentley Hickman ran for two touchdowns, and Lawson Estes returned a blocked punt for another score as the Eagles overcame a slow start to blank the Jaguars.
Next up: vs. Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.), Oct. 3
15. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Mansfield Legacy (Texas) 68-0
Lowdown: Hayes Cloutier threw four touchdown passes, and Pryce Demerson and G’Yrell Smith ran for two touchdowns each as the Panthers bounced back from last week’s loss to Rockwall.
Next up: at Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), Oct. 10
16. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Trojans got an extra week to celebrate their win over defending Alabama 6A champion Parker.
Next up: at Westlake (Atlanta), Oct. 3
17. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 18 Bergen Catholic 14-9
Lowdown: The Ironmen ended a four-game losing streak to their rival, holding the Crusaders to their fewest points in four years — a streak of 35 consecutive games scoring in double figures — while Ca’Si Thomas and Dante DeLuca ran for touchdowns as they built a 14-6 halftime lead.
Next up: at DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.), Oct. 3
18. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 17 Don Bosco Prep 14-9
Lowdown: The Crusaders knew their 28-game winning streak against in-state competition would eventually come to an end, but it might sting more that it ended at the hands of their rival despite holding Bosco to just 201 total yards.
Next up: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, Oct. 10
19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Western (Davie, Fla.) 56-0
Lowdown: Freshman QB Malik Leonard threw three of his career-high five touchdown passes in the first half, helping the Lions build a 42-0 halftime lead, as he finished 22-for-27 for 250 yards.
Next up: vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.), Oct. 3
20. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) 36-7
Lowdown: The Spartans haven’t allowed an opposing offense to score in four of their five games, including against Sac-Joaquin Section power St. Mary’s despite missing two of their top defensive players for most of the game.
Next up: vs. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Oct. 3
21. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Western Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.) 66-6
Lowdown: Jaidon Taylor returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and the Whirlies romped from there.
Next up: vs. Varina (Richmond, Va.), Oct. 3
22. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Queen Creek (Ariz.) 35-13
Lowdown: The Bears led 28-0 at halftime and cruised from there.
Next up: at Westwood (Mesa, Ariz.), Oct. 3
23. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) 36-21
Lowdown: Ohio State commit QB Luke Fahey tossed five touchdown passes to help the Diablos bounce back from last week’s loss to McCallie in Tennessee.
Next up: vs. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, Oct. 3
24. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (3-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Bishop Gorman 14-0
Lowdown: The Eagles fell to earth a bit this week, although their defense did hold the Gaels to one offensive touchdown. Unfortunately, they couldn’t muster much on the ground (51 rushing yards), threw two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and missed a field goal.
Next up: at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.), Oct. 3
25. Duncanville (Texas) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Skyline (Dallas) 50-3
Lowdown: The Panthers rebounded from their first district-opening loss since 2015, with QB Maximus The Great Denson tossing two touchdown passes in the first half and finishing 9-of-10 passing for 140 yards to help them build a 34-3 lead.
Next up: vs. Desoto (Texas), Oct. 10
Dropped Out
11. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cass Tech (Detroit)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)