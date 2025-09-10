High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (2-0) (No. 10 nationally)
2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (2-0)
3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (1-0)
4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (1-0)
5. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (1-1)
6. Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson, N.J.) (2-0)
7. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (1-1)
8. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (2-1)
9. Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.) (0-0)
10. Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) (1-0)
Under Consideration
Bedford (N.H.)
Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
Glassboro (N.J.)
Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.)
Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)
Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)