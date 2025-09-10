High School

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025

New Jersey schools own seven of the top eight spots in the rankings

René Ferrán

Bergen Catholic's Bryan Porter and Austin Busso, right, celebrate a touchdown against West Boca Raton during the Adidas Football Classic.
Bergen Catholic's Bryan Porter and Austin Busso, right, celebrate a touchdown against West Boca Raton during the Adidas Football Classic. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (2-0) (No. 10 nationally)

2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (2-0)

3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (1-0)

4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (1-0)

5. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (1-1)

6. Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson, N.J.) (2-0)

7. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (1-1)

8. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (2-1)

9. Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.) (0-0)

10. Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) (1-0)

Under Consideration

Bedford (N.H.)

Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Glassboro (N.J.)

Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.)

Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)

Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)

Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)

