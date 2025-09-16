High School

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025

Behind the top two in the region, plenty of changes abound.

René Ferrán

The Bergen Catholic football team remains No. 1 in this week's High School on SI Northeast Region rankings.
The Bergen Catholic football team remains No. 1 in this week's High School on SI Northeast Region rankings. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025

1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-0) (No. 9 nationally)

2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (3-0)

3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (3-0)

4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (2-0)

5. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.) (3-0

6. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (2-1)

7. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (3-1)

8. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) (1-0)

9. Glassboro (N.J.) (3-0)

10. La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) (2-0)

Under Consideration

Bedford (N.H.)

Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)

Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)

Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Old Tappan (N.J.)

Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/New Jersey