High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-0) (No. 9 nationally)
2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (3-0)
3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (3-0)
4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (2-0)
5. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.) (3-0
6. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (2-1)
7. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (3-1)
8. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) (1-0)
9. Glassboro (N.J.) (3-0)
10. La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) (2-0)
Under Consideration
Bedford (N.H.)
Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)
Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)
Old Tappan (N.J.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)