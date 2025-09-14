High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Sept. 14, 2025
There would be no magical finish for Mater Dei this week.
And as a result, we have a new name atop the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings for the first time since the end of the 2023 regular season.
The Monarchs’ Trinity League rival, St. John Bosco, takes over the No. 1 spot, with a lot of churn in the rankings as we take the time to analyze a month’s worth of games and reassess where some teams stand.
Some of the beneficiaries of this reset included St. Frances Academy, which picked up another big road win at Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep; North Crowley, which jumped in-state rival Duncanville following a third come-from-behind win of the season; and, of course, Centennial following its roller-coaster 43-36 victory over Mater Dei that featured a controversial finish.
The Monarchs, who have won back-to-back High School on SI national championships, were the biggest fallers in the reshuffle — although they will get a chance to climb in the rankings with a trip to Las Vegas this week to face Bishop Gorman.
Speaking of the Gaels, their 35-10 win over East St. Louis knocked the Flyers out of the Power 25. Taking their spot is Southlake Carroll out of Texas.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) 49-7
Lowdown: The Braves got a big night from sophomore QB Koa Malau’ulu, who was 12-of-15 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score.
Next up: vs. St. Louis (Honolulu), Sept. 19
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. then-No. 25 East St. Louis 35-10
Lowdown: The Gaels led just 7-3 late in the first half, but Zyren Menor’s long kickoff return following a Flyers field goal lit the fuse, and QB Maika Eugenio had a strong second half with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.
Next up: vs. No. 12 Mater Dei, Sept. 19
3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 34-26
Lowdown: The Panthers bounced back from their late-game fade in a loss to St. John Bosco by holding off the Hawks, surviving a standout performance from sophomore WR Jett Harrison as Alabama commit Jireh Edwards’ two first-half interceptions set up touchdowns to help the Panthers build their lead.
Next up: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy (Waldorf, Md.), Sept. 19
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 79-6
Lowdown: The Ascenders took advantage of two interceptions to build a 37-0 lead after one quarter as they overwhelmed their Nevada opponent.
Next up: at Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.), Sept. 19
5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Rams get a much-deserved break as they gear up for the start of league play.
Next up: at Grovetown (Ga.), Sept. 19
6. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Guyer (Texas) 28-27
Lowdown: The Panthers burned another of their nine lives to extend their winning streak to 19 games, rallying from a 13-point deficit early in the third quarter as Jayden Shaw and G’yrell Smith scored third-quarter touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Rockwall (Texas), Sept. 18
7. Duncanville (Texas) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Panthers just haven’t played many games, so as we reassess their situation, we drop them behind their in-state rivals.
Next up: at Waxahachie (Texas), Sept. 19
8. Buford (Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Douglas County (Ga.) 34-26
Lowdown: The Wolves led 31-6 late in the third quarter against the Tigers, who two weeks ago were ranked No. 24 in the High School on SI Power 25, with Dylan McCoy running for two touchdowns and Dayton Raiola hitting Braylon Williams on a 63-yard touchdown pass.
Next up: vs. Discovery (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Sept. 19
9. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) 41-13
Lowdown: The Crusaders opened up a 41-0 lead midway through the third quarter as Trey Tagliaferri threw three second-quarter touchdown passes and Amar’e Newell had two first-half interceptions.
Next up: vs. Pope John XXIII (Sparta, N.J.), Sept. 20
10. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) 34-24
Lowdown: The Diablos rallied from a 24-17 deficit after three quarters in this matchup of unbeaten Southern California teams, with Caleb Sylvia’s 26-yard field goal breaking a 24-24 tie with 6:23 left before Davante Curtis sealed the win with a 1-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes.
Next up: at McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Sept. 19
11. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) 44-14
Next up: vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27
Lowdown: Oaks Christian had its issues coming into the game as starting QB Trey Towns Jr. left the program, and the Eagles took advantage of the Lions’ misfortune with Trace Johnson throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns while Jaion Smith ran for 122 yards and three scores.
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. No. 12 Mater Dei 43-36
Lowdown: The Huskies couldn’t take it easy on coach Matt Logan’s heart, frittering away a 33-7 halftime lead, falling behind 36-33, then rallying in the final quarter, with Malaki Davis’ third touchdown run of the night with 2:28 to play proving to be the winning score.
Next up: at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), Sept. 19
13. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 56-14
Lowdown: The Chargers returned to in-state action and romped past the one-win Bengals, leading 42-7 at halftime behind six touchdown passes from senior Helaman Casuga going to five different receivers.
Next up: at Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Sept. 18
14. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 41-0
Lowdown: The Warriors held Oak Mountain to minus-16 total yards and scored on their first four possessions in cruising to the victory. Pryce Lewis caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Trent Seaborn and returned a punt 60 yards for another score.
Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills (Ala.), Sept. 19
15. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. No. 25 American Heritage 24-17 (OT)
Lowdown: The Cougars showed their mettle after falling behind 17-14 with 8:25 remaining, driving for a game-tying 37-yard field goal by Brayan Castellon in the final seconds. In overtime, senior QB John Johnson ran for a 3-yard touchdown, and LB Kevin Martin made the final stop on American Heritage’s possession to seal the win.
Next up: vs. McDonogh 35 (New Orleans), Sept. 19
16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Western (Davie, Fla.) 45-6
Lowdown: WR Julius Jones caught seven passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Raiders, who held the Wildcats to 119 total yards.
Next up: at McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.), Sept. 19
17. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Season opener: Def. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 44-7
Lowdown: The Stags staked the Cahillite to a 7-0 lead after fumbling on their opening possession, then rumbled to victory, scoring all their points in the middle two quarters.
Next up: at Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Lanham, Md.), Sept. 19
18. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost 43-36 to No. 11 Centennial
Lowdown: For the second week in a row, the Monarchs had to rally in the second half, but unlike the previous week against Kahuku, they couldn’t complete the comeback, with a fumble and a controversial interception in the fourth quarter helping seal their fate.
Next up: at No. 2 Bishop Gorman, Sept. 19
19. Milton (Ga.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) 21-10
Lowdown: The Eagles spotted Blessed Trinity a 10-0 lead after one quarter before rallying to hand the Titans their first loss of the season. Jordan Carrasquillo caught two touchdown passes for Milton.
Next up: at Chattahoochee (Alpharetta, Ga.), Sept. 19
20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Downey (Calif.) 49-7
Lowdown: The Trailblazers finally gave up their first points of the season late in the first quarter, but otherwise it was smooth sailing as they racked up 394 total yards, with senior QB Laird Finkel tossing two touchdown passes to De’Markus Barnes, who later returned an interception for another score.
Next up: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Sept. 18
21. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Edison (Miami) 28-6
Lowdown: The Lions experienced no letdown from their come-from-behind win over Broward County rival American Heritage.
Next up: vs. Western (Davie, Fla.), Sept. 26
22. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Season opener: Idle
Lowdown: The bye week comes at a good time for the Whirlies as they await the return of Tennessee commit QB Faizon Brandon, who injured his thumb on the final play of their overtime win over West Charlotte in the season opener.
Next up: at Southwest Guilford (High Point, N.C.), Sept. 19
23. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) 42-14
Lowdown: The Bears took control in the third quarter, getting a 16-yard touchdown run from WR Jaden Baldwin on an end-around and back-to-back touchdowns of 16 and 23 yards from RB Josh Gaines to pull away from a 14-7 halftime lead.
Next up: at Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.), Sept. 19
24. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Bryon Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) 52-3
Lowdown: The Dragons enter the rankings fresh off a rout of the Bobcats, with senior QB Angelo Renda going 22-of-28 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns — two going to Ohio State commit WR Brock Boyd, who caught seven passes for 93 yards.
Next up: vs. Trinity (Euless, Texas), Sept. 19
25. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost 24-17 (OT) to No. 15 Edna Karr
Lowdown: For the second week in a row, the Patriots hung tough with a Power 25 foe, this time without their 5-star Texas commit QB Dia Bell (out due to a minor medical procedure performed during the week). In his absence, Jeffar Jean-noel (a Georgia Tech commit at receiver) tossed two touchdown passes, including a 56-yarder to Jamar Denson that gave them a 17-14 lead with 8:25 left.
Next up: vs. Miami Central, Sept. 19
Dropped Out
25. East St Louis (Ill.)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cass Tech (Detroit)
Carrollton (Ga.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)