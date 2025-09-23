High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-0) (No. 6 nationally)
2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (3-0)
3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-0)
4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (3-0)
5. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.) (4-0)
6. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (3-1)
7. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (4-1)
8. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) (2-0)
9. Glassboro (N.J.) (4-0)
10. Bedford (N.H.) (3-0)
Under Consideration
Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)
Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)
La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)