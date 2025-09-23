High School

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

Top 9 remain the same; Bedford (NH) moves into No. 10 spot

René Ferrán

Don Bosco Prep takes on Bergen Catholic in their annual rivalry game this week.
Don Bosco Prep takes on Bergen Catholic in their annual rivalry game this week. / Robbie Rakestraw

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).

High School on SI Northeast Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-0) (No. 6 nationally)

2. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (3-0)

3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-0)

4. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (3-0)

5. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, N.J.) (4-0)

6. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (3-1)

7. Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) (4-1)

8. Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) (2-0)

9. Glassboro (N.J.) (4-0)

10. Bedford (N.H.) (3-0)

Under Consideration

Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)

Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Conn.)

Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.)

La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)

New Canaan (Conn.)

St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)

St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.)

Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/New Jersey