How a Shorthanded Delbarton Squad Rolled to Its Third Straight New Jersey Catholic Wrestling Duals Title
Delbarton has now captured three consecutive New Jersey Catholic Duals Championships, marking yet another dominant performance in the three-year history of the event.
Championship Victory Over Christian Brothers Academy
On Saturday in Lincroft, the Green Wave secured the prestigious tournament title with a 41-26 win against a fresh challenger in host school and No. 10-ranked Christian Brothers Academy (CBA.)
Triumph Despite Missing Key Starters
And consider that Delbarton achieved the victory without four regulars in the lineup—junior state champion Ryan DeGeorge (144 pounds), junior state placers PJ Terranova (132) and Gabe Logan (175), and standout freshman Nico Marchetti (138). The win improved the Green Wave to 8-0 this season, with five of those victories coming against nationally elite programs.
Coach Stoll Praises His Team
“It doesn’t get any easier,” head coach Bryan Stoll told N.J. Advance Media following the championship. “CBA is now a Top-10 team nationally, St. Joe’s is Top-20 (currently No. 26 in the latest High School on SI National Rankings), St. Peter’s (27th) and Bergen Catholic (37th) are all ranked. I’m really proud of the kids.”
Terranova and Marchetti competed in Delbarton’s 49-13 semifinal victory over St. Peter’s Prep earlier that afternoon, while DeGeorge and Logan wrestled during Friday’s Pool B matches. Stoll noted all four will be reassessed next week.
Impressive Bonus-Point Performance
The Green Wave claimed eight of the 14 weight classes, with seven wins earning bonus points.
Junior state champion Cam Sontz (120) and junior heavyweight Auggie Moser both won via forfeits. Sophomore Braden Jones (138) and senior CJ Betz (190) pinned their opponents, while sophomore Tommy Marchetti (126) and Jayden James (165) secured technical falls. Sophomore Nick Schwartz earned a major decision.
Senior Trevor Jones provided the only decision victory at 157 pounds. The Davidson University commit edged fellow senior Jimmy Jakub in ultimate tiebreaker, riding him out over the final 30 seconds.
Earlier Tournament Dominance
Delbarton, which won 10 bouts in its semifinal rout of St. Peter’s Prep, had opened the event Friday with shutouts over Holy Cross Prep (81-0) and Red Bank Catholic (68-0).
Previewing Non-Public A Power
The tournament has offered a valuable early glimpse into potential Non-Public A postseason matchups and seeding over the past three years, though outcomes don’t always predict February results, as Delbarton’s 2024 state title came between a pair of St. Joseph Regional championships. Regardless, the event continues to highlight the exceptional depth among New Jersey’s top programs.
Stoll on Non-Public A Parity
“I think there are six really, really good teams in Non-Public A,” Stoll said. “Everyone’s going to have to be healthy or put a team out that can win. We weren’t healthy today, but we put a team out that could win. Once you get to sectionals, it’s a little more all hands on deck.”
Tough Schedule Ahead
Delbarton’s demanding slate continues with the Doc Buchanan Tournament in Clovis, Calif., followed by the Jack Welch Duals and upcoming matches against another collection of sterling foes in Faith Christian Academy (Pa.), Malvern Prep (Pa.), Blair Academy (N.J.), and Wyoming Seminary (Pa.).