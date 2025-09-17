Justin Griffin Etches His Name Deeper in Passaic Football History
Last Friday night, Justin Griffin delivered yet another performance for the ages, powering Passaic to a statement 13-6 win over rival Clifton while making history along the way. With 20 carries, a 135-yard effort, Griffin officially passed Deondre Tosen to become the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in Passaic High School history.
"It feels food to pass this milestone, in a program like Passaic" Griffin said after the game. "Passaic made me the running back I am today". Griffin's career total now sits at 3,146 yards, edging out Tosen’s mark of 3,130, and with plenty of football left to play this season, the senior is only adding to his legacy.
Deondre Tosen, who captained the Indians from 2015–2017, was one of the most dependable backs of his era. Known for his consistency and big play ability, Tosen capped off his career by earning a spot in the prestigious Robeson Classic, where he represented Passaic among North Jersey’s best; and won the Defensive MVP For years, his name stood as the standard for modern-era Indians running backs, until Griffin’s breakout pushed him past that milestone.
Friday’s performance also brought another milestone—Griffin scored his 20th career rushing touchdown, tying him with Roland Moss for ninth all-time in school history. He thanked his lineman, coaches, and teammates for helping guide him down the right path and pushing him to strive for more.
Roland Moss was a standout for Passaic High School in the 1960s, remembered as one of the program’s early stars who paved the way for future Indian greats. After his high school success, he played college football at the University of Toledo before reaching the NFL, where he spent time as a tight end with the Baltimore Colts, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos in the early 1970s.
"Honestly, I never thought I'd be the player I am today" Griffin said while reflecting on where his career is today. "I didn't find real love for the game of football until my sophomore season".
Still ahead of Griffin is the legendary Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, who sits atop the Passaic rushing leaderboard with an incredible 5,142 yards. A dominant force in the early 1980s, Heyward led the Indians to state titles, became a star at the University of Pittsburgh, and went on to enjoy a successful 11-year NFL career. His record has stood untouched for decades, but Griffin’s pursuit of it is becoming one of the defining storylines of Passaic football.
"My goal isn't to chase Ironhead, it's to surpass what he's done for Passaic football" Griffin said in reference to chasing #1. "He was a true talent".
Now, Griffin and the Indians turn their focus to Nutley on Sept 19. Nutley’s physical defense will be a challenge, but with Griffin running at a historic pace, Passaic has every reason to believe it can keep momentum rolling. Another strong outing could push the Indians closer to playoff contention and bring Griffin another step nearer to becoming Passaic's second 4,000-yard rusher. Kick off will be Friday, September 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Boverini Stadium.