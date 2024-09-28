Live score update: Don Bosco Prep at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey high school football rivalry game
There aren't many better high school rivalry games than New Jersey's Don Bosco Prep versus Bergen Catholic. Or busy ones.
Over the last 20 years, the teams have met a whopping 30 times with Don Bosco Prep winning 19 of them. Many have been for state championships.
The two teams renew their rivalry Saturday at Bergen Catholic with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.
DON BOSCO PREP VS. BERGEN CATHOLIC: At a glance
Though Don Bosco owns a a significant series lead since 2004, Bergen Catholic has controlled the rivalry as of late, winning four of the last five and eight of 11.
Saturday's game pits two teams that have responded to opening-game losses, Bergen Catholic a 27-14 home loss to IMG Academy. Since then, the Crusaders (3-1) have won three straight over Washington (35-21), Iona Prep (31-10) and Pope John XXIII (63-7). They are led by 4-star wide receiver Quincy Porter (6-foot-3, 190), a Ohio State commit, Minnesota-bound athlete Naiim Parrish, Rutgers commit Chris Vigna, a 6-5, 295 offensive lineman, and edge rusher Phoenix-Orion Dicosmo (6-5, 220), who has four college offers including Vanderbilt.
Don Bosco Prep opened with a 21-7 loss to Archbishop Hoban but has responded with wins over Red Bank Catholic (44-0) and St. Anthony's (49-10). The Ironmen are led by a pair of college-bound cornerbacks in Renick Dorilas (Rugers) and Marquet Dorsey Jr. (Northwestern).
FIRST QUARTER