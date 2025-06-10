High School

New Jersey high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 NJSIAA Group tournament matchups, game times

New Jersey state baseball state playoff action has moved to the group tournament rounds in every classification; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Donovan Catholic Jake Marciano was named most valuable in the final Donovan Catholic Baseball defeats Southern Regional 6-4 in Ocean County Tournament Final in Berkeley NJ on MY `16, 2023
Donovan Catholic Jake Marciano was named most valuable in the final Donovan Catholic Baseball defeats Southern Regional 6-4 in Ocean County Tournament Final in Berkeley NJ on MY `16, 2023 / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Jersey high school baseball state playoffs have reached the NJSIAA group tournament rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

>>>NEW JERSEY NJSIAA 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS<<<

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 New Jersey postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 New Jersey high school baseball post-season, bookmark our New Jersey high school baseball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 1

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 2

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 3

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 4

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP A

NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP B

