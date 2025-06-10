New Jersey high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 NJSIAA Group tournament matchups, game times
The New Jersey high school baseball state playoffs have reached the NJSIAA group tournament rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 1
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 2
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 3
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP 4
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP A
NJSIAA BASEBALL GROUP B
