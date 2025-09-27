New Jersey high school coaching ranks feature three former NFL players who compete in same conference
Despite their distinct paths, these coaches are united by their shared professional football background, similar mindsets, infectious enthusiasm, and a collective drive to achieve success both on and off the field.
Not only do these men coach in the same state, but in the same high school conference – the Big Central Football Conference.
Meet Donald Jones (Plainfield), Rich Seubert (Watchung Hills), and Isa Abdul-Quddus (Hillside)
Donald Jones, Plainfield
The 37-year old Jones has come full circle, returning to Plainfield, his hometown, where he starred as a high school football player. A 2006 graduate, he played college football at Youngstown State before embarking on an NFL career. Undrafted, he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2010, playing as a wide receiver for three seasons before briefly joining the New England Patriots. His career was cut short due to a kidney transplant necessitated by IgA nephropathy, a rare kidney disease. Since retiring from the NFL, Jones has worked in league front offices, contributed to the National Kidney Foundation, and authored a book, The Next Quarter: Scoring Against Kidney Disease, which chronicles his journey with the illness and the challenges of growing up in Plainfield.
“There’s nothing quite like coaching in your hometown, striving to bring a sectional or state championship to the community that shaped you,” Jones shared. “The adrenaline of game nights—whether it’s Friday, Saturday, or Sunday—combined with the aroma of hot dogs and pretzels, is unmatched. No other sport has ever given me that feeling.”
Having played under esteemed coaches like Bill Belichick, Jones brings a wealth of knowledge about what a winning culture looks like. “When you’ve competed at the highest level, you understand the standard,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to learn from the best, and I’m bringing that experience back to Plainfield to build a program rooted in discipline and success.”
Jones is determined to revive Plainfield’s football legacy. Despite recent back-to-back winning seasons—the first time the Cardinals have accomplished this since 2005—Plainfield hasn’t secured a playoff victory since reaching the sectional finals in 1998. “Plainfield has always had talent,” Jones noted. “But sustained success requires everyone—varsity, youth leagues, coaches, and the community—to buy in. My goal is to lead by example, teach the right way to do things, and foster a culture where wins will follow.”
Rich Seubert, Watchung Hills
In his 10th year leading Watchung Hills, Rich Seubert, 46, has deep roots in football. A Wisconsin native and graduate of Western Illinois University, Seubert went undrafted before signing with the New York Giants, where he played as an offensive lineman from 2001 to 2010, earning a Super Bowl ring. After a brief coaching stint out west, he returned to New Jersey, settling near MetLife Stadium, where he once played.
“I’ve always loved football and knew I wanted to coach,” said Seubert, named the 2020 Courier News Football Coach of the Year. “I chose high school because I wanted to be there for my kids’ games.” His daughter, Hailey, is a freshman at Watchung Hills, while his eldest son, Hunter, an all-state lineman for the Warriors, played at Rutgers and now competes at East Stroudsburg.
Seubert finds high school football uniquely rewarding. “Friday night lights are special,” he said. “The energy from the student body, families, and community creates an atmosphere you can’t replicate. We’ve had great crowds lately, which makes it even more exciting.”
Unlike the NFL, where football is a full-time job, high school coaching requires balancing academics and athletics. “These kids are students first,” Seubert explained. “Time is limited, so you have to maximize every practice minute. That’s the biggest challenge.”
With 104 players in the Watchung Hills program, Seubert’s focus extends beyond the field. “Coaching is tougher than playing,” he admitted. “As a player, you focus on yourself and your teammates. As a coach, you’re responsible for every kid in the program. My job is to put them in the best position to succeed, both in football and in life.” His advice to new coaches? “Have fun, care deeply, and give everything you’ve got. I owe that to my players and this school.”
Isa Abdul-Quddus, Hillside
A Union High School graduate, Isa Abdul-Quddus, 36, has returned to his roots as the head coach at Hillside, a neighboring town. After playing college football at Fordham University, he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, playing from 2011 to 2013. As a defensive back, he later joined the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before a neck injury forced his retirement in 2017.
Post-NFL, Abdul-Quddus served as the Dolphins’ Player Personnel Director and began coaching high school football in Fort Myers, Florida, before returning to New Jersey. “My NFL journey taught me that talent gets you there, but work ethic and attention to detail keep you there,” he said. “I want to share those lessons with these kids early, helping them understand what success looks like, not just in football but in life.”
His local roots give him a unique perspective. “I grew up nearby, so I understand the challenges these kids face,” he said. “I can relate to them and guide them toward success.” Abdul-Quddus also appreciates the community atmosphere of high school football. “In the NFL, there’s a disconnect between players and fans. Here, it’s personal—you feel the community’s support.”
The biggest adjustment? Preparation. “In the pros, coaches hand you the plan,” he explained. “In high school, you’re the one creating it. It’s about teaching kids the intangibles—work ethic, determination, and focus—that lay the foundation for success.”
A Shared Mission
What makes this trio extraordinary is their rare distinction: three NFL alumni coaching in the same high school conference. “That’s wild,” Abdul-Quddus remarked with a laugh. While their paths differ, Jones, Seubert, and Abdul-Quddus share a commitment to mentoring young athletes, building winning programs, and instilling life lessons that transcend the game. Their NFL experience fuels their passion to elevate their teams and communities, one Friday night at a time.