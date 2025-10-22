New Jersey High School Football All-Division Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 New Jersey high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-division High School On SI New Jersey Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Super Division computer rankings, Don Bosco Prep.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of October 20:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. Bernards (8-0)
2. St. Joseph (7-0)
3. Phillipsburg (6-1)
4. New Providence (7-0)
5. Sayreville (7-1)
6. Somerville (7-1)
7. Johnson (6-1)
8. Woodbridge (7-1)
9. Summit (6-2)
10. Ridge (5-2)
11. Montgomery (6-2)
12. Bridgewater-Raritan (6-2)
13. Old Bridge (7-1)
14. Voorhees (7-1)
15. Piscataway (6-2)
16. Spotswood (7-1)
17. Colonia (6-2)
18. Dayton (6-1)
19. Manville (8-0)
20. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)
21. Delaware Valley (5-3)
22. Elizabeth (4-4)
23. Roselle Park (5-2)
24. Hillsborough (3-5)
25. Cranford (4-4)
View full Big Central Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler (6-0)
2. Rutherford (6-0)
3. Hasbrouck Heights (5-2)
4. Glen Rock (5-1)
5. Becton (5-2)
6. Wood-Ridge (6-1)
7. Lyndhurst (5-2)
8. Park Ridge (4-2)
9. New Milford (4-3)
10. Bogota (5-2)
11. Garfield (4-3)
12. Secaucus (3-3)
13. Waldwick (4-3)
14. Cresskill (3-3)
15. Hawthorne (3-4)
16. St. Mary (2-4)
17. Weehawken (2-3)
18. Pompton Lakes (2-4)
19. Palisades Park (2-4)
20. Manchester Regional (1-5)
21. Wallington (1-6)
22. Saddle Brook (0-7)
23. Elmwood Park (1-6)
24. North Arlington (0-6)
25. Lodi (0-7)
View full North Jersey Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Don Bosco Prep (7-0)
2. Bergen Catholic (6-1)
3. St. Joseph Regional (5-2)
4. Mount Olive (7-0)
5. St. Peter's Prep (6-1)
6. Old Tappan (6-1)
7. Northern Highlands (6-1)
8. Shabazz (6-1)
9. Westwood (7-1)
10. Hanover Park (7-0)
11. Fort Lee (7-0)
12. West Morris Central (8-0)
13. Ramapo (6-1)
14. Belleville (7-0)
15. Hoboken (6-0)
16. DePaul Catholic (5-2)
17. North Bergen (6-1)
18. River Dell (7-1)
19. Dumont (7-1)
20. West Orange (6-2)
21. High Point (5-1)
22. Wayne Hills (6-2)
23. West Milford (7-1)
24. Kinnelon (7-1)
25. Chatham (5-2)
View full Super Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Red Bank Catholic (7-1)
2. Brick Memorial (6-2)
3. Holmdel (5-2)
4. Central Regional (7-1)
5. Manasquan (6-1)
6. Neptune (7-1)
7. Wall Township (5-2)
8. Southern Regional (7-1)
9. Donovan Catholic (5-3)
10. Rumson-Fair Haven (4-3)
11. Manalapan (5-3)
12. Shore Regional (5-2)
13. Toms River North (4-4)
14. Red Bank Regional (4-3)
15. Middletown North (3-3)
16. Freehold Township (5-3)
17. Pinelands Regional (6-2)
18. Matawan Regional (5-3)
19. Point Pleasant Boro (3-4)
20. Point Pleasant Beach (5-2)
21. St. John-Vianney (4-4)
22. Middletown South (3-4)
23. Asbury Park (4-3)
24. Ocean Township (4-4)
25. Raritan (3-4)
View full Shore Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Winslow Township (6-2)
2. Burlington Township (8-0)
3. Washington Township (8-0)
4. Camden (5-2)
5. Burlington City (7-1)
6. St. Augustine Prep (6-1)
7. Cedar Creek (7-1)
8. Glassboro (8-0)
9. Delran (7-1)
10. West Deptford (7-1)
11. Atlantic City (7-1)
12. Bordentown (6-1)
13. Ewing (6-2)
14. Hopewell Valley Central (6-2)
15. Cherry Hill East (7-0)
16. Haddonfield (4-2)
17. Seneca (6-2)
18. Paulsboro (7-1)
19. Riverside (6-2)
20. Kingsway (6-2)
21. Lower Cape May (6-2)
22. St. Joseph (6-1)
23. Shawnee (5-3)
24. Overbrook (6-2)
25. Eastern (6-3)
View full West Jersey Division rankings
