High School

New Jersey high school football computer rankings (10/16/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of New Jersey high school football ahead of this week's action

Brady Twombly

North’s Cole Garrison drags a defensive player with him as he runs through the line. Toms River North football dominates Brick Memorial at Brick, NJl, on September 20, 2024.
North’s Cole Garrison drags a defensive player with him as he runs through the line. Toms River North football dominates Brick Memorial at Brick, NJl, on September 20, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of the 2024 New Jersey high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.

Somerville keeps the No. 1 ranking in Big Central for this week. Bernards moves up to No. 2 and looks to take the top spot with only a few more weeks in the regular season.

The Shore computer rankings has Toms River North staying at No.1 as they continue to stay undefeated. The Mariners are heading to Southern Regional on Friday.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest New Jersey football computer rankings, as of October 14, 2024:

NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

BIG CENTRAL | INDEPENDENT

NJIC - NORTH JERSEY

SFC - SUPER | SHORE

WJFL - WEST JERSEY

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Home/New Jersey