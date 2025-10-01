New Jersey High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 New Jersey high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-division High School On SI New Jersey Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Super Division computer rankings, Don Bosco Prep.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of September 29:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. Phillipsburg (Phillipsburg, NJ) - 5-0
2. Bernards (Bernardsville, NJ) - 5-0
3. New Providence (New Providence, NJ) - 4-0
4. Summit (Summit, NJ) - 5-0
5. St. Joseph (Metuchen, NJ) - 4-0
6. Sayreville (Parlin, NJ) - 5-0
7. Montgomery (Skillman, NJ) - 4-1
8. Manville (Manville, NJ) - 5-0
9. Spotswood (Spotswood, NJ) - 5-0
10. Woodbridge (Woodbridge, NJ) - 5-0
11. Somerville (Somerville, NJ) - 4-1
12. Old Bridge (Old Bridge, NJ) - 4-1
13. Piscataway (Piscataway, NJ) - 4-1
14. Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, NJ) - 4-1
15. Ridge (Basking Ridge, NJ) - 2-2
16. Johnson (Clark, NJ) - 3-1
17. Voorhees (Glen Gardner, NJ) - 4-1
18. St. Thomas Aquinas (Edison, NJ) - 4-1
19. Governor Livingston (Berkeley Heights, NJ) - 3-2
20. Dayton (Springfield, NJ) - 3-1
21. Colonia (Colonia, NJ) - 3-2
22. Hunterdon Central (Flemington, NJ) - 3-2
23. Delaware Valley (Frenchtown, NJ) - 3-2
24. Cranford (Cranford, NJ) - 2-3
25. Bound Brook (Bound Brook, NJ) - 4-1
View full Big Central Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler (Butler, NJ) - 4-0
2. Rutherford (Rutherford, NJ) - 4-0
3. Wood-Ridge (Wood-Ridge, NJ) - 5-0
4. Hasbrouck Heights (Hasbrouck Heights, NJ) - 4-1
5. Lyndhurst (Lyndhurst, NJ) - 4-1
6. Glen Rock (Glen Rock, NJ) - 4-1
7. Park Ridge (Park Ridge, NJ) - 3-1
8. New Milford (New Milford, NJ) - 3-2
9. Garfield (Garfield, NJ) - 3-2
10. Cresskill (Cresskill, NJ) - 3-1
11. Becton (East Rutherford, NJ) - 3-2
12. Hawthorne (Hawthorne, NJ) - 2-3
13. Bogota (Bogota, NJ) - 3-2
14. Waldwick (Waldwick, NJ) - 2-3
15. Weehawken (Weehawken, NJ) - 1-2
16. St. Mary (Rutherford, NJ) - 1-3
17. Secaucus (Secaucus, NJ) - 2-2
18. Manchester Regional (Haledon, NJ) - 1-3
19. Pompton Lakes (Pompton Lakes, NJ) - 1-4
20. Wallington (Wallington, NJ) - 1-4
21. Elmwood Park (Elmwood Park, NJ) - 1-4
22. Saddle Brook (Saddle Brook, NJ) - 0-5
23. North Arlington (North Arlington, NJ) - 0-4
24. Lodi (Lodi, NJ) - 0-5
25. Palisades Park (Palisades Park, NJ) - 0-4
View full North Jersey Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) - 4-0
2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) - 4-1
3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ) - 4-1
4. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, NJ) - 5-0
5. Northern Highlands (Allendale, NJ) - 5-0
6. West Morris Central (Chester, NJ) - 5-0
7. Fort Lee (Fort Lee, NJ) - 4-0
8. Wayne Hills (Wayne, NJ) - 5-0
9. Hanover Park (East Hanover, NJ) - 4-0
10. West Orange (West Orange, NJ) - 4-0
11. Sparta (Sparta, NJ) - 4-0
12. Wayne Valley (Wayne, NJ) - 4-1
13. Mount Olive (Flanders, NJ) - 4-0
14. Cedar Grove (Cedar Grove, NJ) - 4-1
15. Belleville (Belleville, NJ) - 4-0
16. Hoboken (Hoboken, NJ) - 4-0
17. Kinnelon (Kinnelon, NJ) - 5-0
18. Old Tappan (Old Tappan, NJ) - 4-1
19. Westwood (Washington Township, NJ) - 4-1
20. High Point (Sussex, NJ) - 3-0
21. Passaic Valley (Little Falls, NJ) - 3-1
22. Weequahic (Newark, NJ) - 4-1
23. Indian Hills (Oakland, NJ) - 3-1
24. North Bergen (North Bergen, NJ) - 3-1
25. East Orange Campus (East Orange, NJ) - 4-1
View full Super Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) - 5-0
2. Southern Regional (Manahawkin, NJ) - 5-0
3. Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson, NJ) - 4-1
4. Holmdel (Holmdel, NJ) - 3-1
5. Central Regional (Bayville, NJ) - 4-1
6. Manalapan (Englishtown, NJ) - 4-1
7. Manasquan (Manasquan, NJ) - 4-1
8. Neptune (Neptune, NJ) - 4-1
9. Red Bank Regional (Little Silver, NJ) - 3-1
10. Point Pleasant Beach (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) - 4-1
11. Brick Memorial (Brick, NJ) - 3-2
12. Wall Township (Wall, NJ) - 3-2
13. Monmouth Regional (Tinton Falls, NJ) - 3-2
14. Matawan Regional (Aberdeen, NJ) - 3-2
15. Pinelands Regional (Tuckerton, NJ) - 3-2
16. Middletown North (Middletown, NJ) - 2-2
17. Point Pleasant Boro (Point Pleasant, NJ) - 2-3
18. Donovan Catholic (Toms River, NJ) - 2-3
19. Barnegat (Barnegat, NJ) - 3-2
20. Brick Township (Brick, NJ) - 3-2
21. Ocean Township (Oakhurst, NJ) - 3-2
22. Toms River East (Toms River, NJ) - 3-2
23. Howell (Farmingdale, NJ) - 2-3
24. Shore Regional (West Long Branch, NJ) - 2-2
25. Asbury Park (Asbury Park, NJ) - 2-2
View full Shore Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Winslow Township (Atco, NJ) - 3-2
2. Burlington City (Burlington, NJ) - 5-0
3. Washington Township (Sewell, NJ) - 5-0
4. West Deptford (Westville, NJ) - 5-0
5. Camden (Camden, NJ) - 4-1
6. St. Augustine Prep (Richland, NJ) - 4-1
7. Burlington Township (Burlington, NJ) - 5-0
8. Cherry Hill East (Cherry Hill, NJ) - 5-0
9. Sterling (Somerdale, NJ) - 5-0
10. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, NJ) - 4-1
11. Glassboro (Glassboro, NJ) - 5-0
12. Kingsway (Woolwich Township, NJ) - 4-1
13. Delran (Delran, NJ) - 4-1
14. Paulsboro (Paulsboro, NJ) - 5-0
15. Cedar Creek (Egg Harbor City, NJ) - 4-1
16. Bordentown (Bordentown, NJ) - 3-1
17. Pennsauken (Pennsauken, NJ) - 4-1
18. Atlantic City (Atlantic City, NJ) - 4-1
19. Northern Burlington (Columbus, NJ) - 4-1
20. Riverside (Riverside, NJ) - 4-1
21. Ewing (Trenton, NJ) - 3-2
22. Hopewell Valley Central (Pennington, NJ) - 4-1
23. Princeton (Princeton, NJ) - 4-1
24. Shawnee (Medford, NJ) - 3-2
25. Collingswood (Collingswood, NJ) - 3-2
View full West Jersey Division rankings
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here