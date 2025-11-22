New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025
See every final score from the semifinal week of New Jersey non public high school football playoffs
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
DePaul Catholic 49, Holy Spirit 22
Don Bosco Prep 31, Bergen Catholic 17
Paramus Catholic 50, Red Bank Catholic 30
St. Joseph Regional 25, St. Peter's Prep 21
