New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from the semifinal week of New Jersey non public high school football playoffs

The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025

DePaul Catholic 49, Holy Spirit 22

Don Bosco Prep 31, Bergen Catholic 17

Paramus Catholic 50, Red Bank Catholic 30

St. Joseph Regional 25, St. Peter's Prep 21

