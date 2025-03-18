New Jersey high school football: Northern Highlands announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Northern Highlands Highlanders announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Highlanders will play eight games, including two contests against Holy Spirit and Union City.
Among other teams on the schedule are Hackensack, Pascack Valley, Ridgewood, Ramapo and on the road against Wayne Valley.
Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 NORTHERN HIGHLANDS HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 28: at Holy Spirit
Sep. 5: at Wayne Valley
Sep. 12: vs. Hackensack
Sep. 19: at Pascack Valley
Sep. 26: at Union City
Oct. 3: vs. Old Tappan
Oct. 17: at Ridgewood
Oct. 24: vs. Ramapo
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi