Donovan McNabb's son offered by Michael Vick's Norfolk State
At one time in the National Football League (NFL), Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick were a couple of the league's top signal callers in the same time period.
Former NFL Pro-Bowlers' Sons Play On Same High School Football Team In Arizona
McNabb and Vick went head-to-head in many NFC showdowns and were even teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles for one season, but on Monday, one of them extended an collegiate offer to the other's son.
Brophy Prep 2027 wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr. announced on X that he had received an offer from Vick's Norfolk State after speaking with the former Atlanta Falcon/Philadelphia Eagle quarterback.
#AGTG After a great conversation with- Donovan McNabb Jr.
@MichaelVick
I am blessed to receive an offer from Norfolk State University!!!
McNabb Jr. was just a sophomore on the 2024 Broncos' team and caught nine passes for 83 yards and a score.
Since the season has concluded, McNabb Jr. has received offers from schools like Arizona, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Sacramento State, Southern Miss and his father's alma mater, Syracuse.
The elder McNabb played in the NFL, most notably for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2009 and was named to six Pro Bowls. Vick also played for the Eagles from 2009-2013, being a teammate of McNabb's for one season.
