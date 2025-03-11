2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football Rankings: Mater Dei leads the pack
Is it ever too early to start thinking about the next high school football season?
Well, we don't think so as the game has turned into an almost year-round deal in some states and we give our national take on our 'Way-too-early' Top 25 rankings as we head into the spring.
We researched data from all over in the country to select who we think the Top 25 teams in the land are at this point in time. From California to Texas to Florida, we bring to you our rankings. Chime in and let us know who you think we missed.
2025 Way-too-early national high school football rankings
1. Mater Dei (California)
The Monarchs finished as the No. 1 team in the country following the conclusion of the 2024 season and until they’re upended, they remain the nation’s top program until decided otherwise. Oregon commit Kodi Greene anchors what should be one of the top offensive lines in the country.
2. Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
A lot to like about what the Gaels are bringing back this spring and heading into the summer. Junior quarterback Maika Eugenio led the team to a 11-1 record and threw for 2,043 yards, 31 touchdowns and just two picks in 2024.
3. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
The argument could be made that the Panthers could be the second best team in the country based on what they have coming back. St. Frances Academy’s top returner is Maryland commitment Zion Elee (EDGE).
4. Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)
Looking at what the Lions return to their lineup for the 2025 season, this is shaping up to be another banner year. Tyler Chance came on late in leading Chaminade-Madonna to the Class 1A state championship game. Derrek Cooper is back and will be a force on both sides of the ball.
5. North Crowley (Texas)
There’s going to be a lot of changes to how the Panthers looked from a year ago as Quentin Gibson and Chris Jimerson are both graduating. No reason to believe that North Crowley can’t reload and build off of a 16-0 season and winning the 6A, Division 1 crown.
6. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
The Crusaders got better as the season progressed and by the end of it were undoubtedly the best out of the Northeast. Bergen Catholic brings back plenty on both sides of the ball, including 2026 4-star running back Najee Calhoun.
7. IMG Academy (Florida)
Placing the Ascenders down so far definitely looks somewhat odd as the powerhouse program lost a couple games in 2024 and lose quite a bit offensively. 2028 star receiver Eric McFarland headlines the group of the returners at IMG. The program will also be led by a new coaching staff.
8. Milton (Georgia)
Losing players like Luke Nickel and CJ Wiley to graduation are big losses for the Eagles, but fully expect Milton to remain one of Georgia’s top teams. Milton has seen an influx of transfers come in that should help fill in the voids offensively.
9. St. John Bosco (California)
It’s always figuring out if the Braves are going to be able to upend Mater Dei as the top dog in California or finish behind them. Last season Jason Negro’s bunch went 0-2 against the Monarchs, but can make a splash to start the 2025 season when they visit Bradenton, Florida to take on Manatee.
10. Duncanville (Texas)
Though North Crowley has a lot themselves to figure out on offense, Duncanville is pretty much in the same boat as they graduate Keelon Russell. The Panthers bring back wide receiver Ayson Theus, who caught 58 passes for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also Zach Turner (933 yards, 14 touchdowns).
11. Corner Canyon (Utah)
When you’ve got a quarterback like Texas A&M commitment Helaman Casuga back in the fold, it’s safe to say that Corner Canyon will be right in the mix with just about anyone in the country.
12. Miami Northwestern (Florida)
Now hear us out on Teddy Bridgewater’s Bulls: This team is absolutely stacked and especially at quarterback. The Bulls are slated to bring back 2024 starter Leon Strawder and 2028 phenom Niemann Lawrence has transferred in.
13. Buford (Georgia)
Dayton Raiola did a fine job under center just a year after his brother, Dylan, was at the helm. Add in the fact that the Wolves bring back several starters on defense and they look like a team that will be challenging Milton for the title of best team out of the Peach State early on.
14. Liberty (Arizona)
Life after Hayden Fletcher begins for the Lions, but they’ve got a boatload of talent coming back to Peoria. Braxton Huynh returns with the most offensive production from a year ago as the sophomore hauled in 65 catches for 1,094 yards and 11 scores.
15. Venice (Florida)
For as good as the Indians were last season, there’s going to be a lot they have to replace on the offensive side of the ball. Looking at Venice right now, they do bring back talented 2027 running back Dorien Irving-Jones to the roster after the sophomore rushed for over 1,200 yards for Florida’s 7A champions.
16. Grimsley (North Carolina)
We do take into the fact that Bryce Davis is now off to Duke, but bringing back Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon (2,814 yards, 35 touchdowns) under center makes this Whirlies team the best out of the Tar Heel State.
17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
We may have left the Raiders out of the Top 25 by the end of the 2024 season, but there’s plenty to like about Roger Harriott’s upcoming group. St. Thomas Aquinas has seen a slew of transfers this off-season, including quarterback Mason Mallory, who helped lead West Boca Raton to Florida’s Class 6A state championship last year.
18. De La Salle (California)
Can't fault the Spartans for their lone loss of 2024 coming up against Mater Dei in California's state championship game, but De La Salle has made a comeback as a national power. De La Salle will feature Duece Jones-Drew, son of former NFL'er Maurice Jones-Drew, out of the backfield.
19. Bryant (Arkansas)
The Hornets averaged a ridiculous 47.5 points per game en route to a 13-0 record and Arkansas' Class 7A state championship. Though Bryant will need to replace some pieces offensively and defensively, make no doubt that this program has made their mark as a national power.
20. Westlake (Texas)
The Chaparrals could be the Lone Star State's most experienced offensive group heading into 2025, as they bring back 2026 quarterback Rees Wise under center. Wise in 2024 completed 174-of-266 passes for 2,598 yards and 23 touchdowns.
21. Archbishop Spalding (Maryland)
Another team in these ‘way too early’ rankings that have to face life after losing their star quarterback are the Cavaliers. Though Malik Washington was the field general, Archbishop Spalding returns a bevy of talent, including 2028 dynamo Keith Miller, who totaled 484 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
22. East St. Louis (Illinois)
Other than a 1-point loss to IMG Academy last season, the Flyers were a dominant force in 2024. At one point last season, East St. Louis had out-scored opponents 215-0 during a four-game stretch. The Flyers will face Bergen Catholic and Gadsden County in 2025.
23. Thompson (Alabama)
The Warriors knocked off Phenix City for the title of best team out of the Yellowhammer State last season and they have plenty of firepower to repeat. Leading a star-studded list of returners is sophomore quarterback Trent Seaborn, who threw for 2,675 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2024.
24. Dutch Fork (South Carolina)
It was tough sledding scoring against the Silver Foxes' defense in 2024, as they only yielded 7.2 points per game, amounting to 94 total. Dutch Fork shutout nearly half of their opponents last season, making them a team on the rise heading into this spring.
25. Martinsburg (West Virginia)
Our final spot takes us to the country roads of West Virginia and we give some good reasons why. The Bulldogs have been simply dominant out of Spring Mills and have taken it a step further in 2025, scheduling multiple out-of-state opponents. Martinsburg will test its mettle early on to prove they're one of the country's top high school football programs.
