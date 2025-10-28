New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 27, 2025
The official seeds, matchups, and brackets for the public school brackets for the NJSIAA/Xfinity Football State Championships were announced on Sunday and 11 of this week’s Top 25-ranked teams in the Garden State find themselves in postseason competition this upcoming weekend.
In the middle of the rankings, a pair of public school teams went at it and when the dust settled, No. 14 Ramapo had itself a 28-21 victory over No. 10 Northern Highlands. In another tight battle between ranked public teams, No. 12 West Morris held off No. 23 Mt. Olive 16-13.
Certainly the game of the week, and arguably the game of the season, however, came out of the private school ranks as No. 3 St. Joseph Regional held off No. 2 Bergen Catholic in dramatic fashion for an epic 43-42 overtime rivalry win.
Delbarton provided one of the biggest upsets of the season, regaining a spot in the rankings via an impressive 28-6 win over then No. 5 DePaul. In another key private school matchup between ranked teams, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, the 14th-ranked team in the High School on SI National Power Rankings, blanked then No. 19 Paramus Catholic 28-0.
It’s now time to dive into the freshest installment of our comprehensive statewide Top 25 rankings below, capturing all the thrilling action from Week 8 of the regular season.
Results from Games Between Ranked Teams
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (No. 14 nationally) 28. No. 19 Paramus Catholic 0
No. 3 St. Joseph Regional 43, No. 2 Bergen Catholic 42
No. 14 Ramapo 28, No. 10 Northern Highlands 21
No. 12 West Morris 16, No. 23 Mount Olive 13
Matchups Between Ranked Teams this Week
No.1 Don Bosco Prep vs. No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep
No. 2 St. Joseph Regional vs. No. 22 DePaul
No. 18 Delbarton vs. No. 25 Paramus Catholic
1. Don Bosco Prep (9-0)
Don Bosco Prep secured its eighth win of the season in dominant style as the Ironmen blanked then-No. 19 Paramus Catholic 28-0. This mirrored a classic 2025 Ironmen effort—Carson Schoen ran efficiently, the running back group topped 100 yards, Isaiah Alvarez controlled the line, and the defense delivered a shutout. Amori McNeil starred once more with a pick-six, marking the Ironmen’s second shutout this fall.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep
2. St. Joseph Regional (6-2)
Words fall short in describing the thriller St. Joseph Regional endured on Saturday when the Green Knights led then-No. 2 Bergen Catholic, nearly collapsed, then rallied for a 43-42 overtime win against the Crusaders. Senior wideout Nate Bailey sealed it on a fake reverse, powering in for the two-point conversion. This crucial victory came on a grand stage for the Green Knights.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 22 DePaul
3. Bergen Catholic (6-2)
The Crusaders fell 43-42 in overtime to No. 2 St. Joseph Regional on Saturday in Oradell. Trailing 35-14 with under 10 minutes left, Bergen Catholic stormed back with 21 points to force overtime. Sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri tossed two TDs—one each to juniors Bryan Porter and Austin Busso. Senior RB Najee Calhoun notched three scores, and Tagliaferri added a two-yard TD run. This marks Bergen Catholic’s first loss to St. Joseph since 2019 and its first two-loss season since then. A road game in Essex County awaits.
Up next: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep
4. Winslow (7-2)
The Eagles carry a six-game win streak into playoffs after routing Cherokee 41-6. In doing so, the defending Group 4 champs claimed the outright WJFL American title as Jalen Parker fired five TD passes, with Ny’Qir Helton and Quayd Hendryx grabbing two each. Parker now has 28 TD throws this year. Winslow’s defense has yielded only 32 points across seven wins, including two shutouts.
Up next: vs. Cumberland in South, Group 4 quarterfinals
5. St. Peter’s Prep (7-1)
The Marauders returned to form with a 30-9 win over Pope John XIII on Saturday in Sparta. QB Tyler Bell connected with senior Hunter Watson for two TDs, pushing Watson to 13 on the season. Junior RB Abdul Turay scored on the ground, while junior QB Bryant Isaac Jr. hit sophomore Amari Jones for the final TD. Sophomore kicker Bradley Abraham added a 39-yard field goal. Another Top-5 clash looms for St. Peter’s Prep this week at mighty No. 1 Don Bosco Prep.
Up next: Friday at No. 1 Don Bosco Prep
6. Glassboro (9-0)
The defending Group 1 champs stretched their win streak to a state-best 22 games spanning last season. The Bulldogs clinched their second straight WJFL Diamond title with a 47-0 rout at Woodstown. Jack O’Connell threw five TD passes—two each to Amari and Xavier Sabb—while JoJo DeLeece ran for two scores. Mehki Parker added his 10th TD reception. Glassboro has dominated foes 425-40, with six shutouts.
Up next: vs. Audubon in South, Group 1 quarterfinals
7. Old Tappan (8-0)
The Golden Knights rolled to another victory, crushing archrival Pascack Valley 41-3 on Friday in Old Tappan. It’s their second straight win over the Panthers, following last year’s Group 3 semifinal blowout in Hillsdale. This marks Old Tappan’s third consecutive Senior Night triumph and its first perfect regular season since 2017’s North, Group 4 sectional title.
Up next: vs. River Dell in North 1, Group 3 quarterfinals
8. Washington Township (9-0)
The Minutemen eased to a 38-0 win over Timber Creek, securing back-to-back outright WJFL Classic titles. Senior QB Cole Aquino passed for 80 yards and two TDs, surpassing 4,000 career passing yards as the program’s first. Senior RB Colin Beeler rushed for 188 yards and two scores, while Gabe Palaganas paced the defense with 10 tackles and two sacks.
Up next: vs. Howell in Central, Group 5 quarterfinals
9. West Morris (9-0)
West Morris excelled at its specialty Friday night—wearing down defenses. The Wolfpack’s clock-eating run game prevailed in a 16-13 win over then-No. 23 Mount Olive. Down five entering the fourth, Deacon Frayne scored the go-ahead TD, and a two-point pass from Stephen Braccioforte to Brendan Dwyer sealed it. Frayne rushed 30 times for 137 yards and two TDs. Overall, West Morris ran 45 times for 196 yards and both scores, earning the No. 1 seed in North 2, Group 3.
Up next: vs. Snyder in North 2, Group 3 quarterfinals
10. Ramapo (7-1)
The Raiders claimed their fourth consecutive win over Northern Highlands, 28-21 on Friday in Allendale. Senior QB Casey Grusser accounted for three TDs—two passes to senior Joey Yessis and one run—while senior RB Liam Hayward added a one-yard score. Ramapo never punted and has won five straight since its only loss to No. 7 Old Tappan in Week 3 on the final play. The Raiders, with seven playoff wins in the last two years, now enter postseason play.
Up next: vs. Hackensack in North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals
11. Burlington Township (9-0)
The Falcons put the finishing touches on a flawless regular season, shutting out Cinnaminson 21-0 to repeat as WJFL Independence champs. It was their second shutout, holding foes to 43 total yards. Zimir Lane, Jordan Alicea, and Chase Carhan each sacked the QB, with Alicea adding an interception. Aiden Binns rushed for 146 yards and a TD on 18 carries—his seventh straight 100-yard game, totaling 1,499 yards and 17 TDs this season.
Up next: vs. Timber Creek in South, Group 3 quarterfinals
12. The Hun School (7-2)
Facing No. 3 IMG Academy next per the High School on SI Power 25 Rankings, the Raiders notched a key 31-14 win over Florida’s The First Academy. Nick Diamond led the way for the Hun School with 103 rushing yards and two TD while quarterback Lukas Prock passed for 311 yards and two scores.
Up Next: Saturday at No. 3 IMG Academy
13. St. Joseph Metuchen (8-0)
The Falcons’ offense lacked its usual sharpness, but Jason Gross, CJ Edwards, Tommy Kwiatkowski, Michael Wellet III, and the defense stifled Woodbridge’s potent attack 17-0. Sophomore Austin Loreti’s 27-yard field goal in the second quarter provided all early points, with Wellet and Anthony Walker adding second-half 4-yard TD runs for cushion.
Up next: Friday vs. Donovan Catholic
14. Phillipsburg (7-1)
The Stateliners’ ground attack powered through, led by senior Sam Dech (21 carries, 162 yards, two TDs) and Ziyahn McGurn (seven carries, 103 yards, one TD). Senior DL Aeden Hywel dominated with 11 tackles and four sacks, while seniors Brody Lee (five tackles, one sack) and Nazyan Losier-Palin (five tackles, one INT) contributed heavily.
Up next: vs. Newark Central in North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals
15. Atlantic City (7-1)
Kyree Barksdale and Ahmad Chambers each rushed for a TD in Atlantic City’s 13-0 road shutout of Hammonton. Barksdale scored first on a seven-yard run in the opening quarter, and Chambers broke a 59-yard TD in the third. The win marks five straight victories, with this the second shutout in the streak and only 17 points allowed in the last three games.
Up Next: Friday vs. Cherokee
16. Northern Highlands (6-2)
The Highlanders suffered their fourth straight loss to Ramapo, 28-21 on Friday in Allendale. They scored on runs by senior Chase Calarco and junior Tucker Kanning, plus a pop pass from senior QB Jack O’Callaghan to junior Doyle Flatt. Their other defeat was a 14-7 setback to unbeaten No. 7 Old Tappan in Week 5. Coach Dave Cord’s squad could rematch Ramapo in sectional finals if they advance, but first faces Morris Knolls Friday.
Up next: vs. Morris Knolls in North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals
17. Red Bank Catholic (8-1)
The Caseys bounced back from their Paramus Catholic loss with a 56-7 thrashing of Marlboro on Friday. The win secured outright the Class A North title—RBC’s fourth in five seasons. Freshman quarterback Rahmir Rivera passed for 251 yards and three TDs, one yard shy of his season high.
Up next: Thursday vs. Notre Dame
18. Delbarton (4-4)
Delbarton injected chaos into the Non-Public races with a 28-6 upset of then-No. 5 DePaul on Saturday in Morristown. Senior Matt Tafuri had his career game, rushing for three TDs against the Spartans’ defense. The Green Wave contained an offense fresh off 31 points. Amid an uneven season, Delbarton displayed sharp progress.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 25 Paramus Catholic
19. St. Augustine Prep (6-2)
Reggie Holley tallied three touchdowns, including the overtime winner, as unranked Millville edged St. Augustine Prep 28-21 in OT, dropping the Hermits eight spots. Jayden Robinson ran for TDs of 59 and 1 yard, and Kyle Helphenstine hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Ty McLeer in the fourth to force OT.
Up Next: Friday vs. Holy Spirit
20. Holmdel (6-2)
Holmdel jumped to a two-touchdown halftime lead en route to a 49-38 win over Middletown North on Friday. Dartmouth-bound senior QB Jack Cannon hit James Murphy for an 11-yard TD pass early. After a 7-7 tie, Cannon found Anthony Serini for a 6-yard TD late in the first. Cannon then snuck in from 1 yard twice in the second quarter, building a 28-14 halftime edge.
Up Next: Friday vs. Cinnaminson
21. Kingsway (7-2)
The Dragons recovered from their Washington Township loss with a 43-20 win over Williamstown. Cole DeNick set a career high with 178 yards on 28 carries and four TDs (1, 3, 4, and 14 yards). Anthony Totten led with seven tackles, Tommy Gardler added six, and Jordan Hernandez had five stops plus a sack. Kingsway placed second in the WJFL Classic.
Up next: vs. Eastern in Sough, Group 5 quarterfinals
22. DePaul (5-3)
The Spartans suffered a 28-6 shock at Delbarton on Saturday in Morristown. Down 28-0, senior RB Marquan Carter scored in the third. Coach Nick Campanile’s team seeks a rebound on Senior Night Friday in Wayne against a Top-5 foe.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 2 St. Joseph Regional
No. 23 Brick Memorial (7-2)
Senior quarterback Jason Lajara threw for 180 yards and four TDs on 71.4% completion, plus rushed for 46 yards and two scores, pacing the Mustangs to a 47-28 win over Jackson Memorial—their fourth straight. His favorite target, wide receiver Nyzier Matthews gained 54 yards and three TDs.
Up Next: Friday vs. Marlboro
24. Camden (6-2)
The Panthers topped Lenape 48-14 for their third consecutive win and fifth in sixgames —the lone loss to No. 4 Winslow. Christian Braxton and Roman Duckett combined for nine rushing TDs, Colgate commit Talib Shakir leads with 58 tackles, and Jerome Foster ranks among state sack leaders at 9.5.
Up next: vs. Voorhees in Central, Group 2 quarterfinals
25. Paramus Catholic (3-6)
The Paladins fell 28-0 to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep on Friday in Ramsey, despite trailing only 7-0 at halftime. They held the Ironmen to 289 yards but committed errors that kept coach Greg Russo’s offense scoreless in Week 8. A Top-20 clash closes their regular season. Thanks to their powerful strength of schedule, the Paladins manage to hold on to the final spot in this week’s rankings despite a losing record.
Up next: Saturday at No. 18 Delbarton