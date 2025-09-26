New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 124 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, September 26, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 13 Red Bank Catholic hosts No. 17 Holmdel and No. 2 Don Bosco Prep hosts No. 1 Bergen Catholic.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 5.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Westfield going to No. 23 St. Joseph. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are nine games scheduled in the North Jersey division on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 37 games scheduled in the Super division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 22 Paramous Catholic at No. 5 DePaul Catholic. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High school Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 13 Red Bank Catholic hosting No. 17 Holmdel. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 32 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by a matchup of undefeated teams with No. 19 Burlingtown Township going to Delran. You can follow every game on our New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
