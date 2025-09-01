New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The fifth annual three-day (August 28-30) Battle at the Beach Classic in South Jersey was again the highest profile event in Week 1. And the 10 games did not disappoint with a plethora of compelling results throughout the three days of competition which took place at both famed Carey Stadium in Ocean City hard by the Atlantic Ocean and Rowan University’s Wackar Stadium in Glassboro.
All told, 23 of the 25 teams in the 2025 High School on SI New Jersey High School Football Preseason Rankings took the field in Week 1 with the lone exceptions being No. 4 St. Joseph Regional of Montvale who will open their campaign on September 6 vs. St. John’s College out of Washington D.C ., and Phillipsburg which opens its season this weekend at Westfield.
See below for out initial in-season rankings of the 2025 season.
1. Bergen Catholic (1-0)
The Crusaders secured a thrilling 22-21 win against East St. Louis (Ill.) in the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City on Thursday. Trailing 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, Jordan Thomas disrupted a third-down pass and blocked a punt, which junior Amar’e Newell returned for a touchdown. Trey Tagliaferri connected with Bryan Porter for the decisive two-point conversion. Tagliaferri and Porter also linked up for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring, while Najee Calhoun added a 2-yard rushing score. Up next: Friday at West Boca Raton (Fla.)
2. Don Bosco Prep (1-0)
Don Bosco overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Melissa (TX) 14-10 on Friday. Sophomore quarterback Carson Schoen, who entered the game to open the second half, led the comeback with both Ironmen touchdowns, including a 62-yard game-winning pass to Jeremiah Alvarez with 5:27 left in the game. Up next: Friday vs. Monarch (Fla.)
3. DePaul Catholic (1-0)
In a Non-Public B championship rematch, DePaul dominated Pope John 31-3 on Saturday in Sparta. Washington-bound quarterback Derek Zammit threw two touchdown passes to senior Mason James, while Marquan Carter and Sean Nevers scored on the ground. Sophomore kicker Ryan Sayles added a 26-yard field goal, and the defense delivered its strongest performance since blanking Irvington in October 2021.
Up next: Friday at Good Counsel (MD.)
4. St. Joseph Regional (1-0)
St. Joseph Regional was awarded a 1-0 win after Riverdale Baptist (MD) its scheduled Saturday game in Montvale. The Green Knights will kick off their season officially on September 6 against St. John’s College (D.C.)
Up next: Saturday at St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)
5. Delbarton (0-1)
Delbarton opened the 2025 season with a 48-28 loss to St. Edward (OH). The Green Wave, still experimenting with their lineup, saw quarterbacks Gavin Gilardi and Jayden Schmalz share snaps, while Matt Tafuri and Grant Van Raaphorst stood out at running back and wide receiver, respectively.
Up next: Saturday at Malvern Prep (Pa.)
6. Winslow (0-1)
The defending Group 4 state champions faced a tough test against national powerhouse IMG Academy (FL), falling 35-14 in the Battle at the Beach. Winslow stayed competitive, trailing 21-14 until the final minute of the third quarter. Junior All-State QB Jalen Parker threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, also scoring on a 13-yard run. TJ Maddox had six catches for 98 yards.
Up next: Thursday at Highland
7. Rumson-Fair Haven (1-0)
Led by a dynamic defense and dual quarterbacks, Rumson-Fair Haven shut out Point Pleasant Boro 34-0 on Friday, extending their win streak to 14 games, now tied for the state’s longest. The defense, deemed the fastest ever by coach Jeremy Schulte, held Point Boro to 125 total yards, including just five passing yards. Casey Moore and Brady Williams combined for 7-of-9 passes, 152 yards, and three touchdowns, with Williams also scoring on the ground. Senior running back Kellen Murray rushed for 100 yards on 19 carries.
Up next: Friday at Brick Memorial
8. Rancocas Valley (1-0)
The Red Devils, last season’s sectional finalists, opened with a 33-14 win over then-No. 16 Millville in the Battle at the Beach. Senior QB and Monmouth commit Sayvien Adams threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 89 yards and a score. David Ogunsola and Kris Oesterle each had seven tackles, with Ogunsola adding two sacks, and Michael Beasley recording six tackles and two sacks.
Up next: Friday at Pleasantville
9. Hun (1-1)
Hun crushed The Pennington School 48-0, led by quarterback Lukas Prock’s four touchdown passes, with a dominant second quarter sealing the win. Despite a 34-21 loss to the NFL Academy in Ireland to start the season, the Raiders proved their strength against their Mercer County rival.
Up next: Friday at Archbishop Spalding (MD)
10. Pascack Valley (1-0)
Pascack Valley, coming off its first sectional title since 2014, opened 2025 with a 42-19 rout of then-No. 15 Union City. Michigan State commit Adam Shaw powered the Panthers with 132 yards on 16 carries.
Up next: Friday at Westwood
11. Glassboro (1-0)
The defending Group 1 state champions defeated Haddonfield 36-20 in the Battle at the Beach, extending their win streak to 14 games. Wide receiver Xavier Sabb, the state’s top 2027 recruit, had five catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns, with JoJo DeLeece, Davon Barr, and Amari Sabb adding rushing scores.
Up next: Friday vs. Haddon Heights
12. Old Tappan (1-0)
Old Tappan continued its momentum from 2024 with a 34-14 win over West Essex on Friday. Quarterback Zach Miceli threw touchdown passes to Joey Crescitelli and Leo Etter, while Devyn Radoian (two touchdowns) and Damian Dutoit scored on the ground, extending the Golden Knights’ win streak to six.
Up next: Friday vs. Haddon Heights
13. St. Augustine (1-0)
The Hermits opened their 2025 season with a 24-14 win over Canton McKinley (OH) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Junior RB Roman Coney rushed for a career-high 167 yards and two touchdowns, while Ohio State commit Damari Simeon recorded two sacks.
Up next: Friday at Paul VI
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0)
After averaging 42 points per game in 2024, the Trojans started 2025 with a 56-3 blowout of Montclair. QB Zymere Weaver went 6-for-7 through the air for 260 yards and four touchdowns, as STA built a commanding 35-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Up next: Saturday vs. Catholic Memorial (MD)
15. Somerville (1-0)
Somerville rallied with 27 unanswered points, including three second-half touchdowns, to defeat Schalick 34-17. Aidan Bush scored on runs of 1, 41, and 2 yards, while Justin Bowen added two short touchdown runs.
Up next: Friday vs. Cranford
16. St. Peter’s Prep (1-0)
The Marauders opened with a 42-26 win over Paramus Catholic on Friday, amassing 359 yards, including 294 rushing. Abdul Turay (170 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Barksdale (93 yards, two touchdowns) led the ground attack, while senior QB Tyler Bell threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Up next: Saturday vs. Union City in Lamar McKnight Classic
17. Washington Township (1-0)
The defending Central Jersey Group 5 champions started with a 43-12 win over Hillsborough in the Battle at the Beach. Senior QB Cole Aquino threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Tyler Alicea (seven tackles), Parker Reese (six tackles), and Andrew Osborn (two sacks) led the defense.
Up next: Thursday vs. Pennsauken
18. Red Bank Catholic (1-0)
Red Bank Catholic entered the rankings with a 21-0 shutout of then-No. 13 Toms River North, ending the Mariners’ 19-game win streak. Freshman QB Rahmir Rivera completed 7-of-9 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman RB Gabe Kemp rushed for 119 yards and scored on a 54-yard reception. Daniel Zabora added a touchdown reception, an interception, and 10 tackles.
Up next: Sept. 12 at Middletown South
19. Brick Memorial (1-0)
With star QB Jason Lajara sidelined, senior linebacker-turned-QB Trey Tallmadge led Brick Memorial to a 35-7 win over Wall. Tallmadge threw for two touchdowns, including a 71-yard strike, ran for 98 yards and two scores, and recorded 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
Up next: Friday vs. Rumson-Fair Haven
20. Northern Highlands (1-0)
The Highlanders opened with a 27-12 win over Holy Spirit in the Battle at the Beach. Senior Chase Calarco scored twice and rushed for 151 yards, while senior QB Jack O’Callaghan threw touchdown passes to junior Doyle Flatt and Drew Vandersnow. Calarco also had nine tackles.
Up next: Friday at Wayne Valley
21. Toms River North (0-1)
Toms River North’s state-best 19-game win streak ended with a 21-0 loss to Red Bank Catholic, the Mariners’ first shutout since September 2021. TRN struggled with five fumbles (three lost) and poor protection for new QB Logan Brill, who went 8-for-16 with an interception and a lost fumble.
Up next: Friday vs. Toms River East
22. Mainland Regional (0-1)
Mainland, aiming for a third straight state championship game appearance, fell 25-8 to Atlantic City in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic. Jalen Day caught touchdown passes of 90 and 67 yards for the Vikings, who avenged a prior 30-18 loss to the Mustangs.
Up next: Friday at Hammonton
23. Millville (0-1)
After a 10-win 2024 season, Millville opened with a 33-14 loss to now-No. 8 Rancocas Valley in the Battle at the Beach.
Up next: Friday vs. Atlantic City
24. Paramus Catholic (0-1)
The Paladins fell 42-26 to St. Peter’s Prep in their opener. Achylles Dupont scored on a 68-yard run, and senior quarterback Marco Green connected with wide receiver Nehki Martin for three touchdowns, with Martin totaling six catches for 197 yards.
Up next: Friday vs. Pope John
25. Phillipsburg (0-0)
The Stateliners open their season on Saturday by traveling to Westfield, a team they overpowered, 44-17, last year at home. P-burg has a number of key players who are no longer in uniform, such as quarterback Jett Genovese (U. Rochester). But senior running back Sam Dech is back, and he carved into Westfield’s defense last year for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Up next: Saturday at Westfield