New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 8, 2025
While several top Non-Public teams battled out-of-state foes for the second straight week, the spotlight this weekend shines on a marquee matchup between No. 1 Bergen Catholic, the nation’s 10th-ranked team in this week’s High School On SI Power 25 football rankings, and No. 4 Winslow Township on Friday, as the Crusaders travel to South Jersey to defend their top ranking and 13-game win streak in a thrilling non-public vs. public showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Atco.
This week’s slate also features the annual “Battle for the Bridge,” showcasing top Garden State teams facing off against some of New York’s finest.
1. Bergen Catholic (2-0)
The Crusaders moved to 2-0 with a 21-14 victory over West Boca Raton (Fla.), one of the nation’s top programs and the Sunshine State’s 2024 6A Champions. Sophomore quarterback Trey Tagliaferri threw three touchdown passes, two to junior wideout Austin Busso and one to junior wideout Bryan Porter, completing 14-of-24 passes for 271 yards without an interception. Bergen Catholic aims to extend its 13-game win streak when it travels to South Jersey to face Group 4 champion and public powerhouse Winslow Township.
Up next: Friday at Winslow (1-1)
2. Don Bosco Prep (2-0)
Don Bosco Prep started 2-0 for the first time since 2014, defeating Monarch (FL) 38-21 at home on Friday. The Ironmen jumped to a 17-0 lead, sparked by a Jack DeMenna pick-six and a fumble recovery in the first quarter. First-time starter Carson Schoen, son of New York Giants GM Joe Schoen, threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-14 passing, with two scores to junior wideout Zakai Murphy, while also rushing for over 100 yards.
Up next: Friday at St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) (1-1)
3. St. Joseph Regional (1-0)
St. Joseph Regional crossed state lines and returned with a 34-19 win over St. John’s College High School (D.C.). The Green Knights led 24-7 in the third quarter before their opponent closed the gap to a one-possession game. A 32-yard field goal extended the lead, and Ryan Barry’s 24-yard pick-six sealed the victory late in the fourth.
Up next: Saturday vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) (1-0)
4. Winslow (1-1)
The Eagles dominated Highland 47-0 in a potential trap game between matchups against Top-10 national teams IMG (Fla.) and Bergen Catholic. Friday’s home game against the No. 1 Crusaders carries major implications for Winslow’s state and national standing. Na’Keem Powell rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, while Ka’Ron Ceaser caught a touchdown pass and recorded an interception in the shutout.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 1 Bergen Catholic (2-0)
5. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0)
Rumson-Fair Haven continued its strong start, dominating another top shore opponent with a 35-7 win over Brick Memorial, knocking the Mustangs out of the rankings in the process behind five turnovers. Finn Carlston returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Ryder Izzo ran a fumble back 65 yards for a score in the fourth. Izzo recovered four fumbles, forced by Toby Najenson, Ben Gredell, and Gavin Mishkin, while rushing for 78 yards on 13 carries.
Up next: Friday vs. Holmdel (1-0)
6. Rancocas Valley (2-0)
The Red Devils secured a late score to fend off an upset bid by Pleasantville in earning a 20-8 victory. Jameer Bellamy rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown, while David Ogunsola and Michael Beasley each recorded two sacks and a forced fumble, with Beasley recovering two fumbles, marking their second straight game with multiple sacks.
Up next: Saturday at Camden Eastside (2-0)
7. DePaul Catholic (1-1)
The Spartans dropped a 21-20 heartbreaker to Good Counsel (MD) on the road, dropping to 1-1. Senior quarterback Derek Zammit, a University of Washington commit, threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-36 passing and rushed for 122 yards. Junior running back Sean Nevers scored on the ground, and senior wideout Mason James caught four passes for 125 yards and both touchdown passes. DePaul looks to rebound against a top New York team in Week 2.
Up next: Friday vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) (2-0)
8. Hun (2-1)
Nick Diamond and Lukas Prock powered Hun to a 35-28 win over Archbishop Spalding (MD). Diamond amassed 284 total yards and three touchdowns, while Prock threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 17 passes. Hun’s ground game was dominant with 265 rushing yards, their highest since last season. The defense contributed five sacks, led by Luke Wafle and Seth Clarke with four combined.
Up next: Friday vs. Hewlett Sports Academy (MD.) (1-1)
9. Glassboro (2-0)
After a 36-20 win over Haddonfield, Glassboro cruised to a 52-0 rout of Haddon Heights this past weekend. Jack O’Connell threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, while Taheem Butler led the defense with nine tackles, including five for loss.
Up next: Thursday vs. Penns Grove (0-2)
10. Old Tappan (2-0)
The Golden Knights beat River Dell 35-7, their fourth straight win over the Hawks. Old Tappan limited River Dell to 84 passing yards and 5.3 yards per play, outscoring its first two opponents, 69-21, and carry a seven-game win streak into their SFC Patriot Blue Division game against Bergenfield.
Up next: Saturday at Bergenfield (1-1)
11. St. Augustine (2-0)
The Hermits’ defense stifled Paul VI, allowing just 114 total yards in a 26-0 win. Damari Simeon was a constant disruptor, and linebackers AJ Mento and Kenny Taylor combined for 16 tackles, with the trio totaling five tackles for loss. Roman Coney led the offense with 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a 69-yard score.
Up next: Friday vs. Cherokee (2-0)
12. Delbarton (0-2)
Delbarton remains winless after a 29-0 loss to Malvern Prep (Pa.), which marks the Greeen Wave’s second defeat to an out-of-state opponent this season. The Green Wave face another interstate challenge against Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island this weekend before a tough slate including St. Peter’s Prep, Seton Hall Prep, and Bergen Catholic.
Up next: Saturday vs. Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) (2-0)
13. Somerville (2-0)
Somerville overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat Cranford 28-12. Senior Adian Vesuvio-Bush scored three touchdowns, including a 42-yard run, a two-yard score, and a two-point conversion. He added a one-yard touchdown in the fourth. Sophomore James Hampton sealed the win with a long pick-six return.
Up next: Friday vs. Montgomery
14. St. Peter’s Prep (2-0)
The Marauders crushed Union City 42-15 in the Lamar McKnight Classic at Hinchliffe Stadium. Senior quarterback Tyler Bell, a UMass commit, accounted for six touchdowns—five passing and one rushing. Senior Temple commit Hunter Watson caught three touchdowns, totaling four catches for 109 yards, while Amari Jones and Christian Cruz each had a receiving score.
Up next: Friday vs. Shabazz (2-0) at Kean University
15. Washington Township (2-0)
The Minutemen followed a 43-12 rout of Hillsborough with a 41-0 shutout of Pennsauken. Their defense recorded nine tackles for loss and forced and recovered four fumbles. Andrew Osborn led with 2.5 tackles for loss, 10 total tackles, and a forced fumble.
Up next: Friday at Delsea (2-0)
16. Red Bank Catholic (2-0)
Red Bank Catholic edged Middletown (Del.) 13-8, relying on a strong defense. Daniel Zabora, Kieran McGonnell, and Chris Gibson each had an interception, with McGonnell leading with nine tackles. Freshman running back Gabe Kemp rushed for 139 yards on 28 carries.
Up next: Friday at Middletown South (0-2)
17. Northern Highlands (2-0)
The Highlanders won 21-13 at Wayne Valley, with senior running back Chase Calarco and quarterback Jack O’Callaghan each scoring on the ground. O’Callaghan also threw a touchdown pass to Drew Vandersnow. The defense held Wayne Valley’s rushing attack to 59 yards on 17 carries.
Up next: Friday vs. Hackensack (2-0)
18. Toms River North (2-1)
Toms River North shut out Toms River East 40-0, led by Wesley Tanner’s fumble return for a touchdown and a touchdown reception, and Cole Garrison’s rushing and receiving scores.
Up next: Friday vs. Donovan Catholic (0-2)
19. Mainland Regional (1-1)
Jake Blum, a West Point baseball commit, showcased his athleticism in a 42-7 win over Hammonton. Fully healthy, Blum returned the opening kickoff 57 yards, scored on a 33-yard interception return, ran for a three-yard touchdown, and caught a five-yard touchdown pass, fueling Mainland’s playoff aspirations.
Up next: Friday vs. Millville (0-2)
20. Paramus Catholic (1-1)
The Paladins beat Pope John 33-8, driven by senior running back Achylles DuPont’s three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. Junior Nehki Martin had nine catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Marco Green threw for 335 yards and two scores on 18-of-25 passing.
Up next: Friday vs. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (1-0)
21. Phillipsburg (1-0)
The Stateliners dominated Westfield 28-0 in their 2025 lidlifter, rushing for 404 yards and four touchdowns on 51 carries. Senior Sam Dech ran for 219 yards and three scores, while junior Tyler Wargo added 88 yards and a touchdown. The defense, led by Ziyahn McGurn, Elijah Montgomery, Eddie O’Neil, and Brody Lee, was lockdown.
Up next: Friday at Hunterdon Central (2-0)
22. Ramapo (1-0)
After a 35-0 shutout of Irvington, Ramapo was idle last week but faces Ridgewood in a key Liberty Red Division matchup. Ridgewood defeated Ramapo 29-17 last season.
Up next: Friday at Ridgewood (2-0)
23. Atlantic City (2-0)
The Vikings have notched two impressive wins on the young season, upsetting current No. 22 Mainland Regional, 25-8, and rallying from 14-0 and 21-7 deficits to beat then-ranked Millville 26-21. Kyree Barksdale rushed for 135 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, and Marvin Burroughs threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Jaylen Day.
Up next: Saturday at Cedar Creek (1-1)
24. Camden (2-0)
The Panthers escaped Kingsway 26-21 with Jaythan Candelario’s one-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the game. A fumble recovery by Haleem Muhammad sparked the comeback after a turnover on downs. Freshman Gregory Whyche, Jr. threw for 183 yards and a score on 15-of-21 passing.
Up next: Friday vs. Shawnee (1-1)
25. Pascack Valley (2-1)
Westwood upset Pascack Valley 21-7, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Adam Shaw, a Michigan State commit, played through a shoulder injury as a running back and wildcat quarterback, with Michael Colletti gaining the start under center.
Up next: Friday vs. Teaneck (1-1)