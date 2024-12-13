Osceola vs. West Boca Raton: Live score, updates, Florida high school football 6A state championship
The Florida high school football Class 6A state championship has come down to the undefeated West Boca Raton Bulls and the streaking Osceola Kowboys.
Osceola's path to the title game included an upset win over then-nationally ranked Armwood in the regional final, while West Boca Raton's defense has the Bulls rolling through these playoffs.
The Bulls have been playing without four-star junior running back Javian Mallory, but sophomore dynamo Jayden Lockhart has picked up the slack, rushing for 964 yards and six touchdowns.
The Kowboys counter with a dominant running back of their own in four-star UCF signee Taevion Swint, who's rushed for over 1,700 yards this season.
Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between Osceola and West Boca Raton, which is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 13, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Osceola vs. West Boca Raton, Class 6A championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
-- Levi Payton | @sblivesports