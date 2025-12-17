High School

New Jersey Star Marcus Jackson Named National High School Soccer Player of the Year

West Orange senior earns United Soccer Coaches’ top national honor after leading the Mountaineers to a state championship and committing to powerhouse UCLA

John Beisser

West Orange High's Marcus Jackson is the USC Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Marcus Jackson, a senior at West Orange High School in New Jersey, has been named the National High School Soccer Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches — one of the most prestigious honors in U.S. high school soccer.

A Historic Honor for a Standout Player

This award recognizes Jackson as the top high school soccer player in the nation for the 2025 fall season, distinguishing him from thousands of other players across the country.

Season of Excellence on the Pitch

Jackson’s contributions were central to a remarkable year for the West Orange Mountaineers. The team compiled a 24-2 record and captured the 2025 NJSIAA Group 4 State Championship, defeating North Brunswick 5–0, sealing one of the most memorable seasons in program history.

While the Mountaineers excelled as a unit, Jackson’s presence was especially influential. Operating primarily as a center back, he anchored a defense that conceded only a handful of goals all season, showcasing his calm leadership at the back

National Recognition and All-America Honors

In addition to the national player-of-the-year award, Jackson was also named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-America team, a list of the top high school players across the United States.

This dual recognition places him alongside other elite prep standouts who may go on to collegiate and professional success.

Recruitment and Future Prospects

Jackson’s rise has attracted attention beyond high school circles. As part of a standout senior class, he has committed to play Division I soccer at UCLA, one of the powerhouse programs in college soccer.

Transitioning from a dominant high school season to a top collegiate program will present new challenges, but Jackson’s work ethic, leadership, and technical ability suggest he is well-prepared for that step.

Impact on West Orange and Beyond

For West Orange High School and the broader community, Jackson’s national honor is more than an individual accolade — it’s a point of local pride. West Orange isn’t typically thought of as a soccer powerhouse on the national scale, yet this achievement brings visibility and inspiration to younger players.

Looking Ahead

As Jackson prepares for his collegiate career at UCLA, he carries with him not just his accolades but also the momentum of a historic high school season. Coaches, scouts, and fans will be watching closely to see how he transitions to college soccer, where his development could open doors to even higher levels of play in the future.

JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

