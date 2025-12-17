New Jersey Star Marcus Jackson Named National High School Soccer Player of the Year
Marcus Jackson, a senior at West Orange High School in New Jersey, has been named the National High School Soccer Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches — one of the most prestigious honors in U.S. high school soccer.
A Historic Honor for a Standout Player
This award recognizes Jackson as the top high school soccer player in the nation for the 2025 fall season, distinguishing him from thousands of other players across the country.
Season of Excellence on the Pitch
Jackson’s contributions were central to a remarkable year for the West Orange Mountaineers. The team compiled a 24-2 record and captured the 2025 NJSIAA Group 4 State Championship, defeating North Brunswick 5–0, sealing one of the most memorable seasons in program history.
While the Mountaineers excelled as a unit, Jackson’s presence was especially influential. Operating primarily as a center back, he anchored a defense that conceded only a handful of goals all season, showcasing his calm leadership at the back
National Recognition and All-America Honors
In addition to the national player-of-the-year award, Jackson was also named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-America team, a list of the top high school players across the United States.
This dual recognition places him alongside other elite prep standouts who may go on to collegiate and professional success.
Recruitment and Future Prospects
Jackson’s rise has attracted attention beyond high school circles. As part of a standout senior class, he has committed to play Division I soccer at UCLA, one of the powerhouse programs in college soccer.
Transitioning from a dominant high school season to a top collegiate program will present new challenges, but Jackson’s work ethic, leadership, and technical ability suggest he is well-prepared for that step.
Impact on West Orange and Beyond
For West Orange High School and the broader community, Jackson’s national honor is more than an individual accolade — it’s a point of local pride. West Orange isn’t typically thought of as a soccer powerhouse on the national scale, yet this achievement brings visibility and inspiration to younger players.
Looking Ahead
As Jackson prepares for his collegiate career at UCLA, he carries with him not just his accolades but also the momentum of a historic high school season. Coaches, scouts, and fans will be watching closely to see how he transitions to college soccer, where his development could open doors to even higher levels of play in the future.