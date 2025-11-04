Paulsboro Football Loses 16 Players to Suspension After Playoff Brawl with Woodbury, NJSIAA Confirms
The Paulsboro High School football team faces 16 player suspensions for Saturday’s South Jersey Group 1 state semifinal playoff matchup against Schalick, stemming from a fight in last week’s playoff contest versus Woodbury, as revealed by the NJSIAA on Monday.
Incident Details
The brawl erupted with under five minutes left in the first-round playoff clash against rival Woodbury. Following an out-of-bounds hit on Paulsboro quarterback Malakhai McKenzie, a sideline scuffle involving multiple players from both teams escalated onto the field.
Woodbury Penalties
Woodbury saw four players ejected as well. With the Thundering Herd’s season concluded, their one-game bans will apply in upcoming seasons.
Team Roster Impact
Per the Paulsboro roster listed on NJ.com, the Red Raiders field 34 varsity players, meaning Paulsboro will have just 18 players in uniform for this weekend’s state playoff game vs. Schalick.
Rule Distinctions
If the incident had happened in the regular season, both Paulsboro and Woodbury would face playoff exclusion, as teams with three or more disqualifications are barred from postseason play. This regulation excludes playoff ejections.
NJSIAA Official Statement
“Late Saturday, NJSIAA learned that the Paulsboro–Woodbury football game had been terminated with approximately four minutes remaining and Paulsboro leading 38–0,” the NJSIAA said in a statement. “An altercation broke out along the Paulsboro sideline which escalated onto the field. Video review confirmed that multiple Paulsboro players engaged in fighting and left the bench area, along with several from Woodbury.
“As required by NJSIAA rules, any player engaged in fighting or leaving the bench area during an altercation is disqualified. Based on the review, 16 Paulsboro players and 4 Woodbury players, to date, have been identified for disqualification and will be subject to a 1-game sit. Both schools have been notified, and disqualifications have been entered into the NJSIAA system.
“Paulsboro is scheduled to host the six seed – Arthur P. Schalick High School – on Saturday, November 8 in the second round of the NJSIAA State Tournament.
“The situation is certainly unfortunate, and NJSIAA appreciates the cooperation of both schools as the review process continues.”
Woodbury’s Response
Woodbury issued a statement on Sunday condemning its players’ conduct. The opening read:
“The Woodbury Athletic Department does not condone the actions that transpired during yesterday’s playoff football game, which resulted in the game ending early. The behavior displayed does not reflect the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that our school and community strive to uphold.”
The complete statement was shared on X (formerly Twitter), as shown below.
Media Interactions
Woodbury Athletic Director Anthony Browning declined to comment for the school and football program, and prevented player or coach interviews when contacted by multiple media outlets.
Paulsboro Coach’s Reaction
Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey voiced frustration over the game’s conclusion right after it ended, per nj.com.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Harvey. “We have to find that out. All I know is it was 38-0 and that happened on our sideline. I’m so disappointed and I don’t even know what to say. I’ve never been part of anything like this.
“You can’t have kids jumping in like that. Yeah, maybe you can have a little spat with the guy right next to you, but you shouldn’t be doing that. It’s selfish. We’re up 38-0, so that’s being selfish, period. You can’t retaliate.”