High School

Refugio vs. Joaquin: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 2A Division I semifinals

Undefeated Refugio will look to advance to the state finals for the 12th time in school history

Cody Thorn

Refugio takes on Joaquin in a Class 2A Division I semifinal game on Thursday, Dec. 11.
Refugio takes on Joaquin in a Class 2A Division I semifinal game on Thursday, Dec. 11. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Class 2A Division I finals will be set by late Thursday night.

Both semifinals will be held, 30 minutes apart. In the Houston area, Refugio will battle Joaquin to decide one part of the finals that will be held next week in Arlington.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

Refugio enters with a 13-0 mark, while Joaquin is 10-4 on the year. Joaquin was in the semifinals last year, while Refugio is back after a two-year hiatus in 2023 and 2024.

What to know

The Refugio Bobcats are looking to advance to the finals for the 12th time overall and the first since 2022. 

The postseason trek included wins over Weimar, 35-23; Rosebud-Lott, 41-21; Ganado, 40-13 and Mason, 27-13.

Ganado was the state champion last year and the first of the defending champions to have the season end.

The Joaquin Rams are in the semifinals again, falling last year 35-14 to Ganado. This is only the third-ever trip to the final four for the East Texas school. 

In 2009, Goldthwaite won 34-0 to keep the Rams from the finals.

The Rams have been Centerville, 42-21; Honey Grove, 41-8; Elysian Fields, 74-21 and San Augustine, 35-24.

The latter was a District 11-2A Division I rematch from earlier this season that San Augustine won 28-21.

Who to know 

Refugio

QB/S Raydon Lewis, sr. — 1,223 yards passing with 10 TDs; 1,370 yards rushing with 22 TDs; 108 tackles, 3 FF

RB/LB Zander Willis, sr. — 1,653 yards rushing with 28 TDs; 131 tackles, 5 sacks

RB/DL Johnaven Montalvo, sr. — 624 yards rushing with 9 TDs; 66 tackles, 2 FF 

WR/CB Layton Garcia, sr. — 35 catches for 792 yards and 9 TDs; 5 interceptions 

LB Weston Myers, jr. — 148 tackles, 30 TFL 

LB Nehimiah Cavasos, so. — 137 tackles, 38 TFL, 2 FR, 2 FF 

Joaquin

TE Conner Rios, sr. — 10 catches, 205 yards, 2 TDs; 2 FF, 2 FR 

CB Jacob Gatlin, sr. — 6 interceptions, 5 PBU

RB Cooper Bragg, jr. — 1,742 yards rushing, 16 TDs; 69 tackles, 2 interceptions 

QB Trenton Runnels, jr. — 21-for-45 passing for 408 yards and 8 TDs; 374 yards rushing with 16 TDs; 84 tackles, 2 FF

RB Amarion Wilson, jr. — 760 yards rushing and 6 TDs; 86 tackles 

Pick 'Em Challenge

Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge

How to watch

Watch on NFHS

Refugio vs. Joaquin: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas