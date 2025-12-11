Refugio vs. Joaquin: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 2A Division I semifinals
The Class 2A Division I finals will be set by late Thursday night.
Both semifinals will be held, 30 minutes apart. In the Houston area, Refugio will battle Joaquin to decide one part of the finals that will be held next week in Arlington.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Refugio enters with a 13-0 mark, while Joaquin is 10-4 on the year. Joaquin was in the semifinals last year, while Refugio is back after a two-year hiatus in 2023 and 2024.
What to know
The Refugio Bobcats are looking to advance to the finals for the 12th time overall and the first since 2022.
The postseason trek included wins over Weimar, 35-23; Rosebud-Lott, 41-21; Ganado, 40-13 and Mason, 27-13.
Ganado was the state champion last year and the first of the defending champions to have the season end.
The Joaquin Rams are in the semifinals again, falling last year 35-14 to Ganado. This is only the third-ever trip to the final four for the East Texas school.
In 2009, Goldthwaite won 34-0 to keep the Rams from the finals.
The Rams have been Centerville, 42-21; Honey Grove, 41-8; Elysian Fields, 74-21 and San Augustine, 35-24.
The latter was a District 11-2A Division I rematch from earlier this season that San Augustine won 28-21.
Who to know
Refugio
QB/S Raydon Lewis, sr. — 1,223 yards passing with 10 TDs; 1,370 yards rushing with 22 TDs; 108 tackles, 3 FF
RB/LB Zander Willis, sr. — 1,653 yards rushing with 28 TDs; 131 tackles, 5 sacks
RB/DL Johnaven Montalvo, sr. — 624 yards rushing with 9 TDs; 66 tackles, 2 FF
WR/CB Layton Garcia, sr. — 35 catches for 792 yards and 9 TDs; 5 interceptions
LB Weston Myers, jr. — 148 tackles, 30 TFL
LB Nehimiah Cavasos, so. — 137 tackles, 38 TFL, 2 FR, 2 FF
Joaquin
TE Conner Rios, sr. — 10 catches, 205 yards, 2 TDs; 2 FF, 2 FR
CB Jacob Gatlin, sr. — 6 interceptions, 5 PBU
RB Cooper Bragg, jr. — 1,742 yards rushing, 16 TDs; 69 tackles, 2 interceptions
QB Trenton Runnels, jr. — 21-for-45 passing for 408 yards and 8 TDs; 374 yards rushing with 16 TDs; 84 tackles, 2 FF
RB Amarion Wilson, jr. — 760 yards rushing and 6 TDs; 86 tackles
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
How to watch
Watch on NFHS