Ridge’s (New Jersey) Ryan Turner goes for 6, six times
Ridge (New Jersey) wide receiver Ryan Turner had himself a night in the Red Devils' 47-10 win over Bridgewater-Raritan.
The senior captain was electric and scored on scoring passes of 64, 49, 44, 13, 49 yards and also had a rushing score of 16 in the victory. Turner in total would cash in on six total touchdowns on the night.
What looked like a close affair ended up turning into a rout by Ridge, which improved to 3-1 on the season. Ridge (3-1) took a 7-0 lead after a Aidan Stieglitz touchdown run before Bridgewater-Raritan answered with a field goal.
From there, the Red Devils scored four straight touchdowns before Bridgwater-Raritan (2-3) answered back with its lone endzone trip of the evening.
It would be Turner who helped spark Ridge's four unanswered scores en route to the blowout victory. Next up for Ridge is a a home date against Union.
