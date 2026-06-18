Syracuse Football Commits Charged in Philadelphia Assault Case, According to Reports

Two New Jersey high school football players who competed in Pennsylvania during the 2025 season have been arrested in connection with an April 12 incident in Philadelphia, according to reports and court documents.

Details on the Arrest And Charges

Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard reported that quarterback and Voorhees Township native Charlie Foulke IV and cornerback Masiia Acrey of Sicklerville, both three-star Class of 2027 recruits who are committed to Syracuse football, were recently taken into custody and now face felony aggravated assault charges.

According to the report, Foulke and Acrey were arrested on May 26 and June 4, respectively. Foulke had a warrant for his arrest and had bail set at $200,000 before being released less than a day later.

Acrey was arrested in New Jersey, held in jail for 10 days and then transported to Philadelphia. Acrey is out of jail after bail was set at $50,000, the report noted.

Foulke and Acrey, both 18, were juniors and on the St. Joseph’s Prep football team in Philadelphia during the 2025 season. Foulke has transferred to Glassboro High School for his senior season.

A third individual, Jalen Millevoix, 19, was arrested on June 1.

Court Documents Detail April Incident

According to court documents, the incident occurred in Philadelphia’s Old City area around 2:30 a.m. on April 12. An unnamed man and woman were waiting for a Lyft ride when they were allegedly approached by Foulke, Acrey and Millevoix.

While the man and woman were sitting on the curb, Foulke rubbed the top of the man’s head, the documents noted. The police report stated that the man asked the three individuals to “leave them alone.”

Investigators allege that when the Lyft arrived, the trio followed the man and the woman to the car. According to court documents, after Foulke allegedly rubbed the man's head again, the police affidavit said, the man “grabbed Foulke’s wrist and threw a defensive punch towards Foulke,” police stated stated.

Police allege the three individuals then “pinned the man against the car,” and began punching and kicking him. The woman attempted to help the man, but she was pushed to the ground.

According to reports, police also stated that, after the altercation, the three individuals fled the scene on foot.

Defense Attorneys Dispute Allegations

The report noted that according to Foulke and Acrey’s lawyers, the unnamed man started the fight.

“My client was the victim of an unprovoked attack,” said Fortunato Perri Jr., Acrey’s lawyer, via the report. “We expect to have all charges resolved in his favor when we have an opportunity to present his case in court.”

Joe Kelly, Foulke's attorney, told the newspaper that Foulke suffered chipped teeth and a torn shirt after being punched during the altercation.

Potential Penalties

Foulke and Acrey were charged with aggravated assault with an attempt to cause severe bodily injury or cause injury with extreme indifference, as well as related offenses.

If convicted, the aggravated assault charge carries the potential for significant prison time under Pennsylvania law.