The Hun School (New Jersey) will travel to Ireland to take on the NFL Academy in 2025
One of New Jersey's best high school football programs is taking their game overseas.
The Hun School athletic department announced less than a week before St. Patrick's Day that they will be hopping on flights across the Atlantic Ocean to face off against the NFL Academy on August 22nd in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium.
The Raiders went 9-1 last season, with their lone loss coming against St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Not only is The Hun School head coach Todd Smith challenging his club to out-of-country opponents, but in the continental United States as well.
Smith's squad will also be taking on Maryland power Archbishop Spalding on Sep. 5th at Whittles Field. The Cavaliers finished the 2024 season undefeated at 12-0, winning Maryland's MIAA Class A state championship.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi