Justin Jefferson Has New Twist on Griddy Celebration Planned for Game in Ireland
Justin Jefferson has been hitting the Griddy dance as a celebration after scoring touchdowns ever since a breakout game for the LSU Tigers back in 2019, thanks in part to some inspiration from his mother.
And while the celebration has followed him to the NFL—where it's been seen quite frequently throughout his already-impressive career—the dance might look a little bit different when Jefferson takes the field for the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Steelers in Dublin.
Jefferson, while speaking to reporters on Friday, said he has a different "edition" of the Griddy dance planned for the NFL's first-ever game in Ireland.
"We've got a little addition to the Griddy, a little Ireland edition," Jefferson said with a smile. "Hopefully, I'll get to bust it out Sunday."
The Vikings star receiver has already gotten a taste of the international game, having appeared in a game in London this past year, a contest in which he caught six passes for 92 yards in Minnesota's 23-17 victory over the Jets. But Sunday's contest will give fans in Ireland their first opportunity to take in NFL action in person. And Jefferson wants to make the most of that opportunity.
"I definitely want to put on a show, especially since this is the first time we're playing in front of people from Ireland," Jefferson said. "There's going to be so many people out there that it's going to be the first time watching me play football—play football period.
"Some people don't even know anything about football and still coming to the game and still wanting to watch what's going on. And watch people put on a show. So, I'm always excited for that. Always excited to be in front of a new fanbase and really for people to experience what it's like to watch Justin Jefferson out there on that field."
And while Jefferson made it clear that a Vikings win is the priority, he's also clearly looking to leave his mark on the game. Ultimately, if Jefferson is leaving his mark on the game, that could also mean fans get to see a bit of Irish flair in the Griddy dance.
"I had a little bit of research already just knowing about Ireland and the different culture, the different style that y'all have here," Jefferson said. "So just adding that in towards my routine with the Griddy and I'm always trying to find new ways to improve the Griddy and just do different celebrations for the people to see.
"It's like you said, always putting on a show and giving people what they want to see. So that's definitely one of the things I take initiative with."
One of the potential evolotions of the Griddy? The name, as one reporter suggested "O'Griddy" as a potential candidate.
"I might," Jefferson said with a laugh. "I might take that actually."