Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (4/16/2025)
Three teams in last week’s Top 10 tasted defeat in week three of the New Jersey high school softball scene Donovan Catholic takes over the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll.
Here is the latest New Jersey Top 20 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Donovan Catholic (6-0)
Donovan Catholic remains consistent as one of the state's top teams and they take the No. 1 spot this week. Amelia Wescott has been on a tear at the plate and is batting .500, with one home run, a triple and five RBIs.
2. Steinert (4-0)
The Spartans have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 13.7 runs per game across their opening four contests. Steinert's most recent win was a 19-2 rout of Ewing.
3. Notre Dame (4-0)
The Irish have outscored their four opponents by a combined score of 34-6. After defeating West Windsor-Plainsboro 7-1 in the opener, ND posted shutout wins over Nottingham (11-0) and Robbinsville (10-0), before edging No. 18 Allentown, 6-5.
4. Cedar Grove (5-0)
The Panthers' most recent win also extended the Panthers’ impressive streak to 11 consecutive victories, a run that began during last year’s postseason in a 9-2 win over Glen Ridge.
5. Kingsway (6-0)
Hannah Weismer may be the state’s most electrifying hitter right now. The first-team All-State selection from last season has already launched six home runs, scored 12 runs, and driven in 17 through just six games. She’s not alone in powering the Dragons’ offense, though—Ava Snyder is hitting an impressive 12-for-22, while Olivia Sciulli is close behind at 12-for-23. Kingsway’s lineup has been relentless, piling up 11 or more runs in four of their six games so far.
6. Immaculate Heart Academy (6-0)
We just can't stay away from continuing to move up the Blue Eagles the weekly rankings as they keep on winning this season. Immaculate Heart Academy has out-scored its opponents by a combined score of 75-22.
7. Mount St. Dominic Academy (3-1)
After a 3-0 start to the season, Mount got dealt its first loss of the season in a 13-5 outing against No. 5 Cedar Grove. The Lions managed 10 hits and drew two walks in that game, so they got on base but weren’t able to cash in. With five freshmen in the starting lineup for coach Rob Stern’s group, this is one of the youngest teams in the state but also one that should get better as it gains more experience and gets more battle tested. There are still questions in the circle at this time for Mount, but the offense has shown an ability to turn it on when it has to.
8. Vineland (4-1)
After starting the season with a 11-1 loss to Kingsway, the Fighting Clan has won four games in a row and out-scored opponents 38-11.
9. Red Bank Catholic (6-1)
Red Bank Catholic's lone loss on the season came against Immaculate Heart Academy, but have been impressive nonetheless. Lily Hagan has been the team's ace on the mound, striking out 48 batters so far this season.
10. St. John-Vianney (4-1)
Formerly the top team in the state drops down in the rankings after a 3-2 loss to Immaculate Heart Academy last week. The Lancers remain
11. Hunterdon Central (3-0)
The Red Devils make their debut into the rankings this week after an impressive 8-2 victory over North Hunterdon. Hunterdon Central this week faces off against Pope John XXIII, Hillsborough and Roxbury.
12. Middletown North (5-2)
Madilynn Boyce (Seton Hall commit) has been one of the state's best pitchers through the first seven games. Middletown North's only two losses on the season have come against to Red Bank Catholic.
13. Hanover Park (3-1)
The Hornets opened their season with an impressive 6-5 win over a previously-ranked Morris Catholic squad and have continued to play solid ball. In the most recent victories over Madison and Whippany Park has by a combined score of 29-8.
14. Columbia (3-0)
Coach Cliff Smith’s squad is off to a blazing 3-0 start, allowing just one run across three games—a lone run in an 11-1 rout of Caldwell. Their most impressive victory came in their latest outing, a 7-0 shutout on the road against a state-ranked Randolph team.
15. Watchung Hills Regional (5-0)
Watchung Hills has reeled off five straight wins to start off the season behind the play of its two starting pitchers. Riley Bobrowski and Mia Simon have combined for a 0.54 earned run average and 67 strikeouts.
16. Morris Catholic (4-2)
The Crusaders have won three in a row after losing two straight games behind the play of pitcher Sofia Reisinger, who has an overall record of 3-1 and has fanned 51 batters.
17. Allentown (5-3)
The Redbirds started the season with impressive momentum, having outscored their three opponents by a total of 27-5. Next two contests against Steinert and Hunterdon Central, both listed in these rankings.
18. Gloucester City (4-0)
The Lions stay pat at the 18th spot as they notched a 7-6 victory over West Deptford on Tuesday evening. After this week, Gloucester City has a back-to-back against Collingswood.
19. Ramsey (4-2)
Ramsey has won its last three games, knocking off Ridgefield Park 16-1 before blasting Westwood by a count of 14-4.
20. Pope John XXIII (4-1)
The Lions break into the rankings at the last spot after they have won three in a row against The Pingry School, Roxbury and West Morris Central.
