Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/16/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country.
Who are the best teams in the country, though?
Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot in our weekly rankings, followed by Katy (Texas) in High School On SI's fifth set of national high school softball rankings.
Besides Texas, teams from Florida are also all over our Top 25, while Alabama and Arizona debuts two teams this week, respectively.
Take a look and chime in on our at our Top 25 national high school softball rankings, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
April 16, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 27-0
Previous ranking: 1
Melissa's pitching staff has been one of the best in the nation, with Eloisa Maes leading the way at 20-0 with 0.99 earned run average and 150 strikeouts.
2. Katy (Texas)
Record: 29-1
Previous ranking: 2
The only hiccup thus far on the season for Katy was a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers are not far off from Melissa when it comes to giving up runs, allowing only 18 all season.
3. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 19-0
Previous ranking: 3
13 of the 19 victories by the Summersville Green Wave have been shutouts. Last three victories have been shutouts over Aynor, James Island and South Florence.
4. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 27-2
Previous ranking: 6
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses under their belt this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was an impressive one. Barbers Hill has won 18 games in a row.
5. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 28-2
Previous ranking: 4
Dropping down a few spots from last week is the Makos as they recently lost to Thompson, 4-0. Junior Teagan Revette leads Orange Beach, batting .506 with seven homers and 46 RBIs.
6. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 22-1
Previous ranking: 5
Since a April 5th loss to Orange Beach, the Firebirds have reeled off five straight victories. Wins coming over Archbishop McCarthy, Bartow, Coral Reef, Wellington and West Broward.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 21-2
Previous ranking: 7
Not many teams can speak to the competitive level of play that Montverde Academy has played against, with wins over Bloomingdale, Eustis and Inspiration Academy most recent. Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy recently and fell 10-0.
8. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 26-0
Previous ranking: 8
Lake Creek has amassed 301 runs through 26 contests this spring, making them one of the best in the Lone Star State.
9. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 32-3
Previous ranking: 12
One of the Alabama's top teams is the Warriors as they have had some impressive victories, with the latest being over Orange Beach, 4-0.
10. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 25-0
Previous ranking: 10
Texas continues to comprise half of the top 10 this week. Hannah Wells (Texas commit) has been raking for the Bulldogs, with the senior belting 20 homers, 10 doubles, 52 RBIs and boasting a .625 batting average.
11. Inspiration Academy (Florida)
Record: 21-5
Previous ranking: N/R
Making their debut into the national rankings this week are the Lions after they notched a 7-2 victory over Calvary Christian hung in tough with Montverde Academy earlier this week.
12. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 6-0
Previous ranking: 12
La Salle Academy has been the New England region's top high school softball teams and completely dominant. The Rams have out-scored opponents 58-5 through six games.
13. Oak Ridge (California)
Record: 15-1
Previous ranking: 14
Ellison Schroeder has been one of California's top pitchers this season, going 11-1 through 15 appearances for the club. The senior has struck out 98 batters this season.
14. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 13-1
Previous ranking: 15
Lone loss on Bentonville's record came against nationally ranked Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana). The Tigers has been Arkansas' top softball program and have only allowed 19 runs this season.
15. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 11-0
Previous ranking: 16
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only nine runs this season.
16. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona)
Record: 19-1
Previous ranking: 17
Canyon Del Oro dropped its first game of the season, a 5-1 loss to Oak Ridge (California) recently, but has followed that up with eight straight victories.
17. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina)
Record: 19-0
Previous ranking: 18
Catawba Ridge has allowed only 18 runs over the last few weeks and have out-scored their last three opponents 36-0.
18. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 10-0
Previous ranking: 19
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut in last week's rankings. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz leads the pitching staff with a 5-0 record with 35 strikeouts along with Annie Van Dyck (3-0, 2.07 ERA) and Ella Fletcher (2-0, 23 strikeouts).
19. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 21-1
Previous ranking: 9
The Warriors lost their first game of the season last week at home in a 7-2 decision against newly ranked Inspiration Academy. Calvary Christian bounced back with a 5-0 win over Lake Region.
20. Norco (California)
Record: 19-2
Previous ranking: 22
We didn't want to drop the Cougars too far down recently, but they come in at No. 20 this week after losing to one-run affairs to El Modena and Orange Lutheran, respectively.
21. Donovan Catholic (New Jersey)
Record: 5-0
Previous ranking: 23
The Griffins are now New Jersey's lone team in this week's rankings after St. John-Vianney dropped out. Donovan Catholic's most impressive to date has been over St. Anthony's (New York).
22. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 33-1
Previous ranking: 24
Taking a steep fall from last week is Calvary Baptist Academy has only has dropped a close 2-1 loss to Sterlington. Louisiana's best ball club still remains tops in the state out of Class 2A.
23. Empire (Arizona)
Record: 21-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Breaking into the rankings as a first timer into the national rankings is the Ravens out of the Grand Canyon State. Empire has scored 218 runs and has rolled to shutout four out of five games.
24. Hernando (Mississippi)
Record: 26-1
Previous ranking: 11
The Tigers fell to in-state foe DeSoto Central early last week, 2-0, but bounced back against the same squad and defeated them 3-0.
25. Curry (Alabama)
Record: 38-1
Previous ranking: N/R
Last but not least in our national ranks is the Yellowjackets out of the Yellowhammer State. Lone loss of the season came against Thompson, who sits at No. 9 on this very list.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi