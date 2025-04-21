Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (4/21/2025)
Three teams in last week’s Top 10 tasted defeat in week three of the New Jersey high school softball scene Donovan Catholic remains in the top spot in this week’s poll.
Besides the state powerhouse, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in New Jersey? Take a look at our Top 20 as we give you our latest set of New Jersey high school softball rankings and let us know who you think we might've missed on.
Here is the latest New Jersey Top 20 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Donovan Catholic (8-0)
Donovan Catholic has remained consistent as one of the state's top teams and continues as the No. 1 in the state. Olivia Kurth has been on a tear at the plate and is batting .542, with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.
2. Steinert (6-0)
The Spartans have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 11.1 runs per game across their opening four contests. Steinert's most recent win was a 10-0 rout of Allentown.
3. Cedar Grove (8-1)
The Panthers fell to the top-ranked Donovan Catholic, 8-2, last week. Cedar Grove has won four in a row in victories over Columbia, Glen Ridge, Immaculate Heart Academy and Verona.
4. Kingsway (6-0)
Hannah Weismer may be the state’s most electrifying hitter right now. The first-team All-State selection from last season has already launched six home runs, scored 12 runs, and driven in 17 through just six games. She’s not alone in powering the Dragons’ offense, though—Ava Snyder is hitting an impressive 12-for-22, while Olivia Sciulli is close behind at 12-for-23. Kingsway’s lineup has been relentless, piling up 11 or more runs in four of their six games so far.
5. Vineland (5-1)
After starting the season with a 11-1 loss to Kingsway, the Fighting Clan has won five games in a row and out-scored opponents 41-23.
6. Immaculate Heart Academy (8-1)
We just can't stay away from continuing to move up the Blue Eagles the weekly rankings as they keep on winning this season. Immaculate Heart Academy has out-scored its opponents by a combined score of 97-35.
7. Red Bank Catholic (6-1)
Red Bank Catholic's lone loss on the season came against Immaculate Heart Academy, but have been impressive nonetheless. Lily Hagan has been the team's ace on the mound, striking out 48 batters so far this season.
8. St. John-Vianney (5-1)
Formerly the top team in the state dropped down in the rankings after a 3-2 loss to Immaculate Heart Academy last week. The Lancers take on Colts Neck and Middletown North.
9. Hunterdon Central (7-0)
The Red Devils have been very impressive this season, with Hunterdon Central out-scoring opponents 51-5. Hunterdon Central this week faces off against Allentown, Ridge, West Windsor Plainsboro South and West Windsor Plainsboro North.
10. Morris Catholic (6-2)
The Crusaders have five games in a row since a 9-1 loss against St. John-Vianney back on April 6th. Morris Catholic has some heavy hitting games against Red Bank Catholic and St. Anthony's, respectively.
11. Middletown North (6-3)
Madilynn Boyce (Seton Hall commit) has been one of the state's best pitchers through the first seven games. Middletown North's only two losses on the season have come against to Red Bank Catholic.
12. Notre Dame (4-1)
The Fighting Irish have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 67-31. Notre Dame dropped its first game of the season in a 3-0 loss to the Hightstown Rams.
13. Columbia (6-1)
Coach Cliff Smith’s squad started with five straight victories before a loss to Cedar Grove, 5-1. The most impressive victory came in their latest outing, a 7-0 shutout on the road against a formerly state-ranked Randolph team.
14. Watchung Hills Regional (9-0)
Watchung Hills has reeled off nine straight wins to start off the season behind the play of its two starting pitchers. Riley Bobrowski and Mia Simon have combined for a 0.40 earned run average and 103 strikeouts.
15. Bordentown (6-2)
The Scotties has had a tough stretch of games recently, facing off against opponents like Burlington Township and Steinert. Bordentown will look to bounce back this week against Delran and Cinnaminson, respectively.
16. Allentown (6-4)
The Redbirds started the season with impressive momentum, having outscored their three opponents by a total of 27-5. Allentown's fourth loss of the season came in a 10-0 decision against Steinert.
17. Ramsey (6-2)
Ramsey has won its last five games, knocking off Indian Hills, Ridgefield Park, Ridgewood, Rutherford and Westwood. Not many teams have played at the level of Ramsey in the last week and a half.
18. NV - Old Tappan (8-0)
The Golden Knights has shut out three out of their eight opponents this season, with an impressive win over Pascack Valley. NV - Old Tappan is a newbie in our latest poll out of New Jersey.
19. Pascack Valley (8-2)
Pascack Valley has won five out of their last six games, with the Panthers out-scoring opponents 63-16. A looming matchup against Immaculate Heart Academy on Friday night should be one of the top games of the week.
20. Pope John XXIII (4-2)
The Lions break into the rankings at the last spot after they have won three in a row against The Pingry School, Roxbury and West Morris Central. Pope John XXIII lost its second game of the season in a 3-0 decision to Hunterdon Central.
