Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (4/4/25)
Things held according to form near the top as the seven highest-ranked teams in last week’s High School on SI Poll Preseason Poll all went undefeated during the first week of the season.
There were, however, some shakeups in the middle and back end of the poll as the teams jockey for position in the season’s early going.
1. St. John-Vianney (2-0)
The Lancers, who have lost just two games over the last two seasons, are off to a perfect 2-0 start. Vianney defeated Freehold Township and Colts Neck. State Player of the Year Madison McDougall has picked up here she left off last season, boasting a 0.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 14 innings. All-State catcher Elisabeth Figliolino has hit two of the Lancers’ five home runs.
2. Donovan Catholic (2-0)
After opening the season with a 2-0 victory over Southern, the Griffins exploded for an 18-2 win over Toms River South. Unlike most top teams, Donavan Catholic uses a committee of seven pitchers. Three-time all-state player Christina Ginex has scored five runs through the first two games for the Griffins.
3. Mount St. Dominic Academy (2-0)
Abby Cianfrocca produced three RBI while twirling a complete game, striking out seven as the Lions romped over Nutley 12-2 with Carlee Paez leading the offense with a perfect 5-for-5 showing at the plate.The Lions then plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh ti secure a 7-6 walk-off win over division rival Livingston. Avery D’Ambola led the way for Mount St. Dominic offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, a triple and a run scored.
4. Notre Dame (2-0)
Bianca Pesce struck out 13 and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles in a 7-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Anna Hughes then registered five strikeouts and walloped a pair of home runs in powering ND to an 11-0 victory over Nottingham.
5. Red Bank Catholic (2-0)
The Caseys opened the season with a 6-2 win over now 15th-ranked Middletown North and All-State pitcher Madilynn Boyce. RBC then got past Freehold 9-2. Grace Lombardi went 5-for-7 at the plate in the two games while Lily Hagan has recorded 22 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.
6. Steinert (2-0)
Two-time defending Group III state champion has the distinction of being the state’s top-ranked public-school in week two. The Spartans opened the season with a 9-2 win over Hightstown behind Francesca Castellano’s two home runs. Katie Simonka was overpowering, striking out 17 in the circle. Steinert followed that effort up with an 11-0 win over Lawrence.
7. Cedar Grove (2-0)
The Panthers opened the season by blasting Nutley 16-4. Daniella D’Angelo, Gabby Florre and Cayce Kavakich each collected three hits for Cedar Grove. One of the state’s top pitchers, Kavakich had 15 strikeouts in the opener as she continues her quest for 1,000 career strikeouts. Cedar Grove followed its opening day win with an impressive 9-1 victory over division rival West Essex.
8. Kingsway (3-0)
The Dragons exploded for 25 runs in the first two games before easing to a 5-1 decision over Egg Harbor. Jessa Pieters has allowed just three hits through 10 innings, while Ava Snyder has struck out 13 in eight. Snyder also has seven hits and five RBI while Laney Thorp has two home runs and seven RBI to her credit on the young season.
9. Immaculate Heart Academy (2-0)
The Blue Eagles picked opened the season with a rousing 18-3 win over Bergen Tech followed by a solid 8-6 win over Ramsey. Three-time All-State catcher Gabby Shadek has hit a pair of homers, while Leah English, fresh off a 50 RBI season as a freshman, showed her mettle in the circle, allowing just two hits in 3.1 innings pitched.
10. Hanover Park (1-0)
The Hornets opened their season with an exciting 6-5 victory over now 12th-ranked Morris Catholic, rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday. Giuliana Gagliardo drove in two runs in the big season-opening win. HP is again expected to be led by Jules Piano in the circle, who was an All-Group II choice selection a year ago while leading all freshmen in the state with strikeouts.
11. Vineland (2-1)
After opening the season with a tough 11-1 loss to Kingsway, the Fighting Clan bounced back with consecutive victories over Egg Harbor (8-6) and St. Joseph (5-2). Frankie Celebre is off to a big start at the plate for Vineland with four base hits and four RBI.
12. Morris Catholic (1-1)
The Crusaders picked up a big 14-3 win over divisional rival Madison to open the season behind Sofia Reisinger’s 12 strikeouts. MC then dropped its first decision of the season as the Crusaders were edged 6-5 by No. 10 Hanover Park in a game that the Crusaders led most of the way.
13. Allentown (3-0)
The Redbirds have come out of the gate swinging, outscoring their three opponents by a combined 27-5. After opening the season with wins over Delran (8-2) and Hopewell Valley (7-2), Allentown made it a perfect 3-0 start with a 12-1 victory over Princeton. Kelsey Loughlin did it all for the Redbirds, picking up the win with a four-hitter and 10 strikeouts, and also going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double while Kayla Prekop was 4-fo-4.
14. North Hunterdon (2-0)
The Lions opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories, both over Hillsborough, as the North Hunterdon wins came by scores of 16-6 and 19-0. In the opener, Sammie Doughert went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. In the second win over Hillsborough, Katie Reed notched her 100th career hit while going 4-for-4 with three home runs and nine RBI.
15. Middletown North (2-1)
After opening the season with uncustomary high-scoring games, a 6-2 loss to Red Bank Catholic, followed by a 5-4 win over Marlboro. One of the stingiest teams in the state last year then pulled out a typical Middletown North win in grinding to a 2-1 victory over Point Pleasant Boro. Madilynn Boyce struck out 19 while allowing just one base hit in the one-run win over the Panthers.
16. Columbia (2-0)
The game of softball can’t be played much better than the Cougars have done it in their first two games, outscoring their two opponents by a combined 24-0 margin. In the opener, Columbia ran past Bloomfield 13-0 before posted an 11-0 win over Caldwell. The Cougars’ week was highlighted by Claire Shupe’s season opening five-inning perfect game, where she struck out a career-high 13 in a contest that saw every Columbia batter record at least one base hit.
17. Morris Knolls (1-1)
The Golden Eagles opened the season with an 11-7 loss at Roxbury, squandering a 7-2 lead in the process. Highly-touted Mount St. Dominic transfer pitcher Erin Toomey then made her Knolls debut in a bounce back 10-3 win over Morris Hills. Julia Fox and Anna Chominsky each went 3-for-3 to spark the 13-hit attack.
18. Robbinsville (1-0)
The Ravens have won their lone game of the young season, earning a 5-3 victory over Ewing. Lexi Lopez was the story of the game for Robbinsville, limiting a dangerous Ewing to four hits while recorded 13 strikeouts. At the plate, the senior also led the way with a two-run home run, en route to a three-RBI days that staked the Ravens to a 4-1 lead.
19. Gloucester (1-0)
Kloi Tighe and Emma Dick combined on a two-hitter to lead Gloucester, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening 5-1 win over Sterling. The defending Group II champions were paced offensively by Vayda Pino, who went 2-for-3 with a double and Bailey Schoenfeldt, who added two hits and three runs scored.
20. Randolph (2-0)
Randolph, which is is led by two-time All-State shortstop Autumn Liebhauser and All-Group III pitcher Breanna Colburn, is off to a perfect start to the young season. The Rams own victories over West Morris (13-0) and Pop John of Sparta (5-4.)
