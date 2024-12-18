Top 25 New Jersey Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/18/2024)
The 2024-25 boys basketball season is underway in New Jersey and there's already been plenty of thrillers among teams expecting to contend for state titles in March.
Last season's No. 1 squad, St. Rose, graduated star Villanova recruit Matt Hodge and Cornell freshman Gio Panzini, but the cupboard is far from bare for the Purple Roses.
However, it means there's a void at the top, with no clear cut dominant team on paper. That should make for an exciting winter as teams battle for New Jersey supremacy.
Here's at look at New Jersey's best teams a week into the season.
1. Hudson Catholic (2-0)
The Hawks already have a top 25 win on their resume after knocking off No. 10 Montgomery 48-44 in the season opener. They boast two of New Jersey's top seniors in point guard Omari Moore, a Manhattan recruit, and 6-5 shooting guard Keith McKnight, a Quinnipiac commit.
2. Bergen Catholic (0-0)
The Crusaders get their season underway with a game against defending Group 3 champion Ramapo on Dec. 19 as they begin a march they hope ends with a Non-Public A title. They have a good amount of size, led by 6-7 forward Declan Wucherpfennig (15.9 ppg, 7 rpg), a Fairfield recruit who is one of the state's top returning players. They also feature 6-7 junior forward Julius Avent (11.6 ppg), who has offers from Seton Hall, Villanova, Washington and George Washington.
3. Camden (2-0)
The Panthers are more about what they will be than what they are now, as once again they have several transfers expected to make an impact. The defending Group 2 champions have a pair of lop-sided wins over Roxborough (Pa.) and Winslow Township to start the season. Senior guard Emmanuel Joe-Samuel, who erupted for a career-high 38 points in the win over Roxborough, is the only returning starter. However, they have added junior guard Torrey Brooks, a transfer from Pennsylvania, along with 6-7 senior forward David Munro, a transfer from College Achieve Asbury Park. Another impact transfer looks to be 6-7 wing Aiden Gazaway, who transferred from Arkansas. Seniors Sitafa Hall and Taavi Mateen also are growing into bigger roles. Camden has not lost to a N.J. opponent since 2022.
4. Union Catholic (0-0)
The Vikings are coming off a 22-win season and return a dynamic backcourt and size up front. Six-foot senior point guard A.J. Altobelli (12.2 ppg, 8 apg) is one of New Jersey's best distributors, and he's complemented by senior Luke Schorr (12.7 ppg, 63 3ptrs) at guard. They also return 6-10 senior Yaw Ansong, who led them with six rebounds per game last season, and 6-9 senior FK Muntari (9.3 ppg) is also back. Union Catholic opens with an immediate test against No. 21 Linden on Dec. 18.
5. Paul VI (1-0)
The Eagles were very young last season, so they return a bulk of the talent from a team that won 22 games and a sectional title. They are a senior-laden squad led by Isaiah Thomas (14.7 ppg), Judah Hidalgo (10.4 ppg), Aidan Camire and Adiel Fred (9 ppg). They picked up a 64-28 win over Dobbins Tech (Pa.) to start the season and have a good test looming against perennial contender Atlantic City on Dec. 21.
6. Colonia (1-0)
The Patriots have one of the most impressive wins of the early season after beating a highly-regarded St. Peter's Prep team 46-40 at the NJ Basketball Coaches Tip-off Showcase. They return one of the state's top players in 6-6 junior Aiden Derkack, who poured in 23 points in the win over St. Peter's. He is the younger brother of Rutgers guard and former Colonia star Jordan Derkack.
7. Don Bosco Prep (0-0)
The defending Non-Public A champions open their season on Dec. 19 at Northern Highlands. They graduated one of the best players in the country in current Rutgers freshman star Dylan Harper, but return one of the top long-range shooters in the state in senior Brady Loughlin (11.8 ppg, 67 3's). He is committed to Brown University. Senior guard Jordan Ghee (6 ppg) will look to bulk up his production to help fill the void left by Harper and the transfer of 7-footer Keiner Asprilla.
8. St. Peter's Prep (1-1)
The Marauders were surprised by No. 6 Colonia in a four-point loss in the season opener before bouncing back with a 60-25 win over Memorial. They return junior Mason Santiago (9.2) and junior Richie Rosa (9.4 ppg) at guard and have added 7-foot junior Keiner Asprilla, a transfer from Don Bosco Prep. He has averaged 19 points a game in their first two games and boasts offers from the likes of Kansas, Florida State and Auburn. They will face a trio of out-of-state opponents before a huge showdown with No. 2 Bergen Catholic on New Year's Day.
9. Elizabeth (0-0)
The Minutemen have a chance to make an immediate statement under veteran coach Phil Colicchio when they open the season against No. 18 Plainfield on Dec. 19. They are a balanced scoring team that returns senior guard Cameron McRae (10.6 ppg, 4 apg), sophomore guard Jayden Johnson (7.8 ppg), senior defensive ace Siraj Abdella (2.4 spg) and senior swingman Jordan Torres (9.1 ppg).
10. Montgomery (1-1)
The Cougars are coming off a sectional title and gave No. 1 Hudson Catholic a challenge in a 48-44 loss to open the season. They bounced back with a 51-47 win over Pingry. They are led by 6-4 junior guard Ethan Lin, who battled injuries last season. He poured in 26 on Hudson Catholic and 18 against Pingry. They also return 6-9 senior Bohdan Biekietov, who came to the U.S. last year while fleeing the war in Ukraine and averaged 12.1 points per game for the Cougars.
11. St. Rose (1-1)
The Purple Roses lost 52-42 to Paramus Catholic in their season opener but get a little bit of a mulligan because they were without junior four-star prospect Jayden Hodge, one of the state's top players, who was recovering from a minor preseason injury. Hodge returned to score 18 points in a 50-45 comeback win over No. 13 Manasquan, St. Rose's longtime Shore Conference rival. Hodge, the younger brother of Villanova's Matt Hodge, is back along with senior guards Bryan Ebeling (7.4 ppg, 2.5 apg) and Evan Romano (8.8 ppg, 2.9 apg). Junior guard Tyler Cameron and 6-5 forward Avery Lynch (7.7 ppg) will also take on a bigger role this season. St. Rose has another challenge coming up against No. 13 Rutgers Prep on Dec. 23.
12. Manasquan (1-1)
The Warriors are back as contenders yet again after a heartbreaking and controversial loss to Camden in last season's Group 2 semifinals that made national headlines. They started the season with a thriller by beating No. 13 Rutgers Prep 64-61 in overtime on a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Matteo Chiarella in a game that also featured 26 points from sophomore guard Rey Weinseimer. Senior forward Griffin Linstra (17.1 ppg, 11.4 rpg) is also back for the Warriors, who had St. Rose on the ropes before falling in a 50-45 loss in their second game. They have another test coming up against Rumson-Fair Haven on Dec. 21.
13. Rutgers Prep (1-1)
The Argonauts were right there with No. 12 Manasquan in the season opener but the Warriors sent it to overtime and then won on a halfcourt heave. Rutgers Prep rebounded with a 94-71 win over Phillipsburg that featured a 40-point eruption from 6-7 senior Myles Parker, who is committed to Marist. Sophomore Jacob Canton (16.1 ppg) is another key returner for the young Argonauts, who also feature sophomores Andrew Kretkowski (11 ppg) and Rocco Loomis (9.5 ppg). They have a big nonconference showdown coming up with No. 11 St. Rose on Dec. 23.
14. Roselle Catholic (0-0)
Roselle Catholic is looking to bounce back from a middling season but will have to do it after losing a pair of standouts to transfer. Ethan Mgbako is now at Oak Hill Academy, while 6-6 junior Eric Hillsman is now at College Achieve Asbury Park. They have added 6-1 guard Trey Lewis from Cardinal Hayes in New York City and return junior guard Jalen Grant (12.9 ppg). They open the season against Union on Dec. 21 and have a big showdown with No. 1 Hudson Catholic on New Year's Day.
15. St. Benedict's Prep (1-0)
The Gray Bees opened the season with a hard-fought, 60-56 win over No. 16 Newark Arts as a pair of freshman guards, Michai White and Chase Bray, combined for 49 points in an impressive debut. They will go right back into the fire with a game against No. 20 Montclair Immaculate on Dec. 19.
16. Newark Arts (2-1)
Arts came up just short in a four-point loss to St. Benedict's after a 2-0 start, but still look to be one of the top public programs in the state this season. Orange transfer Tyshaun Boyd will bolster the team when he gets eligible after sitting 30 days, while senior swingman Shelton Cowell (11.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-5 senior Kevin Freeman will lead the way.
17. Plainfield (2-0)
The Cardinals are a regular North Jersey contender and started the season with wins over Patrick School's regional team (62-57) and East Orange (68-65). Sophomore guard Micah Gordon stamped himself as one to watch with 30 points in the win over Patrick School. Plainfield can make its move in the rankings when it travels to No. 9 Elizabeth on Dec. 19.
18. Christian Brothers Academy (1-0)
The Colts return almost their entire lineup this season, led by four-year varsity player Justin Fuerbacher (14.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), a 6-5 forward. CBA also brings back senior guard Kevin Pikiell (11.8 ppg), the son of Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell, as well as 6-5 junior forward Connor Andree (6.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and junior point guard Charlie Marcoullier (9.9 ppg). The Colts opened the season by routing defending sectional champion Freehold Boro in a 71-34 win. They face Patrick School on Dec. 19.
19. Montclair Immaculate (2-0)
Montclair Immaculate is coming off a 23- win season and brings back junior guards Myles Blackley (11.1 ppg) and Jaren Barnett (10.9 ppg) to lead the way. However, they also lost junior star Kole Grandison (16 ppg), who left to play in the Overtime Elite league. Montclair Immaculate started the season with wins over East Orange (63-41) and Payne Tech (67-66) and has a showdown with No. 15 St. Benedict's on Dec. 19.
20. Middle Township (1-0)
The Panthers opened up with a 79-64 win over St. Joseph's-Hammonton and again should be one of South Jersey's top programs. They are led by Rider recruit Jamir McNeil, who averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season. Senior guard Amir Elston and junior forward Chase Moore should also have bigger roles this season. They have a good test against St. Augustine on Dec. 19.
21. Linden (1-0)
The perennial North Jersey contender opened the season with a 58-52 win over College Achieve Asbury Park. The Tigers return 6-4 long-range shooter Jekhi Burnam along with junior guard Jayden Holman. They can open some eyes around the state when they face No. 4 Union Catholic on Dec. 18.
22. Camden Catholic (1-0)
The Irish opened the season with a 58-42 win over Rancocas Valley behind 16 points from junior guard Seamus Bieg. Senior guard Luke Kennevan (17.7 ppg) is an 1,100-point career scorer and one of South Jersey's top players. Sophomore guard Bryce Clark (10.9 ppg) is also back. A big date looming for Camden Catholic is Jan. 7, when they face No. 3 Camden.
23. Central (1-0)
The Golden Eagles opened the season in impressive fashion with a 60-48 win over defending sectional champion Lenape behind 24 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists from star senior guard Jaycen Santucci. Central could potentially tangle with No. 12 Manasquan in the WOBM Christmas Classic over the holidays.
24. Atlantic City (1-0)
The Vikings rolled over Cedar Creek 82-41 to kick off the season as they look to regain their status as a top South Jersey contender after being banned from the postseason last winter. They feature senior guards Chris Finks (11.5 ppg) and Khajuan Roseborough (13.2 ppg). A showdown with No. 5 Paul VI looms on Dec. 21.
25. Teaneck (0-0)
The Highwaymen open their season on Dec. 19 against Passaic. They return their top two scorers in
senior Jarrell Harmitt and junior Mickell Taylor Jr. They are coming off a 19-win season with almost everyone back, looking to be a contender for the Group 3 crown.
