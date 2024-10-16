Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Oct. 10-12 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (5-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.
2. DePaul Catholic (6-0)
It took every blade of grass and every positive play to defeat Don Bosco Prep, 21-20. The Spartans remain undefeated, keeping pace behind Bergen Catholic.
3. Hun (6-1)
Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.
4. Delbarton (5-1)
The Green Wave barely got away last week in a 35-34 victory over Pope John XXIII. Next two games are against Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic. Ouch.
5. Winslow Township (7-0)
The Hermits showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated Eastside, 58-0.
6. Don Bosco Prep (3-3)
This might be the best 3-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real.
7. St.Joseph Regional (4-2)
It came down to the final quarter, but St. Joseph Regional narrowly fell 35-28 to Don Bosco Prep. They'll look to bounce back against Pope John XXIII.
8. Millville (5-1)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 990 yards, 12 touchdowns and one mere interception.
9. Toms River North (7-0)
Through seven games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 275-39. The Mariners have notched three shutout wins this fall.
10. Somerville (7-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 1,015 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer so far.
11. Paramus Catholic (3-3)
We knew this particular stretch of games was going to be difficult for the Paladins. They defeated St. Thomas Aquinas, but then fell in a shutout loss to top-ranked Bergen Catholic.
12. Holy Spirit (6-1)
The Spartans defeated a very good St. Augustine Prep a couple weeks ago and followed it up with a 35-0 rout of Delsea.
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2)
After falling 35-34 to Paramus Catholic a couple weeks ago, the Trojans bounced back with a 57-7 thumping of Edison.
14. Mainland Regional (5-2)
It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. Latest decision, 42-0 win over Egg Harbor Township, was an impressive bounce back.
15. Woodstown (6-0)
Wolverines took care of business in a 17-8 victory over Haddon Heights. Next up is a road trip against Salem.
16. St. Augustine Prep (5-2)
The Hermits bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 28-0 defeat of Lenape. A Oct. 25th date with Millville is a game we're eyeing closely.
17. Camden (5-2)
Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 87-of-162 passes for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns.
18. St. Peters’ Prep (3-3)
The next three games are a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they take on DePaul Catholic, Don Bosco Prep and Pope John XXIII. Yikes.
19. NV - Old Tappan (6-0)
After defeating Northern Highlands 27-0, we had to spring NV - Old Tappan into the rankings this week. They'll have a chance to finish the regular season undefeated.
20. Rumson-Fair Haven (6-0)
New to this week's rankings are Rumson-Fair Haven after they soundly defeated Red Bank Catholic 26-11 last week.
21. Atlantic City (5-2)
The Vikings have pulled off five wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City, Cherokee, Eastern and Vineland. Up next is a road trip to Hammonton.
22. Pope John XXIII (2-4)
Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their four losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic and Paramus Catholic. All four teams are ranked on this list.
23. Red Bank Catholic (3-3)
A 26-11 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven dropped Red Bank Catholic down once again in the rankings.
24. Hopewell Valley Central (6-0)
Closest contest this season for Hopewell Valley Central was last week's 13-12 win over Burlington Township.
25. Cedar Grove (7-0)
Cedar Grove quarterback Stephen Paradiso has been stellar under center, throwing for 1,665 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
