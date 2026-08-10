Top New Jersey High School Wrestler Decommits From Iowa

One of the top national high school wrestlers has decommitted ahead of the start of his senior season.

Sonny Amato, who will be a senior at Rumson-Fair Haven High School this fall, announced on social media that he has decommitted from the University of Iowa. Amato previously committed to the Hawkeyes late in 2025 over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Iowa State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Amato won his second New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association State Wrestling Championship last year as a junior. According to Justin Basch, he did not allow a single point in his quarterfinal, semifinal or final match.

New Jersey High School Wrestling Sensation Sonny Amato One Of Top Individuals In The Country

Regarded as one of the top wrestlers in the country, Amato is ranked as the No. 6 overall wrestler at 150 pounds by High School Sports On SI.

The 150-pound weight class features Michael Romero from St. John Bosco in California, Jason Dube of Spire Academy out of Ohio, Clinton Shepherd from Crown Point, Indiana, Peyton Hornsby of Center Grove, Indiana and Matt O’Neill from Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania. Amato is the fourth-ranked senior at the weight class.

Rumson-Fair Haven Two-Time State Wrestling Champion Had Interest From Several Top Programs

At the time of his decision to commit to Iowa, Amato had narrowed his final four schools to include the Hawkeyes, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.

During his freshman season with Rumson-Fair Haven, Amato claimed the 144-pound championship, placing third the following season. He was the first wrestler to commit to Iowa for the Class of 2027.

New Jersey’s Sonny Amato Joins Likes Of Bo Bassett In Decommitting From The Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes have also lost the likes of Bo Bassett, one of the top high school wrestlers in the country, and Melvin Miller, Bassett’s brother, who both committed before decommitting to the program.

Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room posted on social media that Amato is set for a visit to Lehigh in the coming days. Mineo also reported that Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands “revoked” the offer to Amato.

“Sonny didn’t come out there and train all summer,” Mineo posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “So he ‘must not be serious.’ It was the first time Brands called Sonny since he committed.”

Rumson-Fair Haven is a public high school located in Rumson, Monmouth County, New Jersey. The enrollment was listed at 849 for the 2023-2024 school year. The Bulldogs compete in the Shore Conference.