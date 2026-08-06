Former Iowa High School Football Standouts Honored By NFL

Three former Iowa high school football standouts were ranked among the Top 100 players in the NFL for the upcoming season.

The NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 is a collection of the best NFL players of the year. It has been compiled for 16 years now.

Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jack Campbell from the Detroit Lions are all included on the elite list.

OABCIG's Cooper Dejean (1) is tackle by Waukon's Dawson Baures (3) during their Class 2A state football championship game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Cedar Falls. OABCIG takes a 17-6 lead over Waukon into halftime. 1122 Statefb 071 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper DeJean Continues To Amaze On The Field

DeJean, a former all-stater who led OABCIG High School to back-to-back Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championships before an All-American career at the University of Iowa, is ranked No. 38.

As a senior, DeJean threw for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns, adding over 1,200 more and 24 touchdowns on the ground. He also was a standout on defense and special teams. He was a basketball, baseball and track star for the Falcons.

The cornerback who was a first-team All-Pro in 2025 and made his first Pro Bowl, is coming off a season in which he recorded 93 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 16 passes defended, two interceptions and forced a fumble.

During his rookie season, DeJean picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown on his birthday as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan Wirfs Helping Keep Baker Mayfield Healthy

A dominating force along the offensive line, Wirfs was picked No. 52 on the Top 100 list. The offensive tackle was ranked 24 spots higher the year before.

Wirfs was picked to his fifth Pro Bowl last season, playing almost 800 snaps while allowing just 23 pressures and two sacks all season. He also had an incredible offensive touchdown for the Buccaneers during the season.

The 6-foot-5 Wirfs starred at Mount Vernon High School, playing football, wrestling and track. He won multiple Iowa High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships in the discus, was a state wrestler and named an Army All-American.

Like DeJean, Wirfs would attend Iowa, earning All-American status before being selected by Tampa Bay with the 13th overall pick in 2020.

He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021.

Nov 9, 2018; Cedar Falls, IA, USA; Southeast Polk Rams Gavin Williams (21) is stopped by Cedar Falls Tigers Jack Campbell (46) at the UNI Dome. The Rams lost to the Tigers 26-12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jack Campbell Makes Debut On NFL Top 100 List

For the first time in his career, Campbell was tabbed for the honor squad, as the former Cedar Falls High School standout checks in at No. 88 overall.

A linebacker for the Lions, Campbell recorded 176 total tackles last year, earning first-team All-Pro status and a spot at the Pro Bowl. He had five quarterback sacks, nine tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.

With Cedar Falls, Campbell helped the Tigers to back-to-back Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Championships while recording a school-record 338 tackles. He attended Iowa where he was a second team All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Campbell was picked 18th overall in 2023.